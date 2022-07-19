Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson shared a teary video revealing PTSD took away her sight and ability to talk

“I had everything and it’s all been completely ripped away from me.” says Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson in recent Instagram video (Credit @louise.thompson Instagram)

Louise Thompson has urged fans to get help for their mental health in an emotional video reflecting on her battle with PTSD.

The 32-year-old spoke through tears as she addressed her 1.4 million Instagram followers last night (18 July), telling them that she has “already tried to do this video six times” but that she has “just balled hysterically”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video was posted less than a week after she was admitted to hospital for the second time in a month for treatment related to mental health issues.

The Made In Chelsea Star explained that her “brain basically shut down” and she “was not alive”.

Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson shares teary video revealing PTSD took away her sight and ability to talk (Credit @louise.thompson Instagram)

Speaking in the video, the new mum mentioned her physical health problems but said that “the mental side of stuff is actually ten times worse than the physical, because it feels so much harder to control.”

"You can never predict, you never think these things will happen to you. I had everything and it’s all been completely ripped away from me,” Louise said.

The reality star admitted that she was overwhelmed with thoughts about death and would think about the “easiest way to go”.

She added: “I was scared of everything in my house. I couldn’t see, couldn’t smell, couldn’t talk. I couldn’t function at all.

"I was not alive. I couldn’t have a normal thought. My brain basically shut down as a result of nearly dying twice.

"When something really traumatic happens your brain can’t process it properly so your memories get stuck and it means you live in fear."

The TV star tried to comfort her followers, while revealing she has received a few messages from people who are worried about their partners.

She told those who might also be struggling that they are “not alone" and that “the only good that can come from it is the ability to help other people”.

“I had everything and it’s all been completely ripped away from me.” says Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson in recent Instagram video (Credit @louise.thompson Instagram)

She continued: "I wish there was an easier way, there is no magic cure. This disease will teach you a great deal of patience.

"But things do get better so you have to keep going. You have too because there’s too many people with physical diseases that don’t have a choice whether to live or whether to die.

“So please choose life and get help."

She spoke candidly about the support she has from her partner Ryan Libbey, who she has been engaged to since 2018, after the pair met as co-stars on Made In Chelsea.

Louise said she always seems "well presented, put together and happy" but that she is “really not”, however she has “come really far”.

She followed up the post this morning, telling her followers that she had her “first panic of the day”.

A story post on Louise Thompson’s Instagram this morning (July 19) as she opens up about her medication for mental health (Credit @louise.thompson Instagram)

She wrote: “Been on oral steroids for a few days and this morning I had an hour of partial blindness. I could see the start and end of words and/or sentences but nothing in the middle.”

Louise was diagnosed with PTSD after suffering complications while giving birth to her son in November last year.

She was treated in the adult ICU, while her son Leo-Hunter was treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post in which she thanked the NHS staff which took care of her at that time.

She wrote: “For now I want to say a big thank you to anyone who happens to be reading this who works for our NHS.

“I want to thank the room full of people who worked through the night to save my life.