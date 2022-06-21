The summer transfer window is currently open and players across English football’s top flight are being linked with big moves.

With the transfer window still at a very early stage there are several players whose futures remain uncertain and could well be on the move over the next few weeks and months.

There have already been a number of high profile deals involving Premier League clubs this window such as Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s capture of Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been amongst the busiest sides so far while Manchester United and Newcastle United are two clubs who many predict to recruit a number of new faces.

Then there are the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea who could certainly do with one or two reinforcements and are being heavily linked with players from their league rivals.

With that in mind, it’s always worth taking a look at what the oddsmakers think of the rumours currently doing the rounds across the Premier League and beyond.

How likely are certain deals to actually happen and how far off are others? Who could be ready to move if a player becomes available and who is unlikely to be in the running?

Here are 15 players, all linked with moves this summer, and the clubs who are currently the favourites to sign them including five that look likely, five that may or may not happen and five that are some way off:

1. Christian Eriksen to Man U (1/2) Midfield improvements will be a priority for Manchester United this summer and the Dane could be a brilliant piece of business on a free transfer

2. Frenkie de Jong to Man U (1/4) The Barcelona star recently said he was content to stay at the Nou Camp but rumours of United’s pursuit to land him persist

3. Raheem Sterling to Chelsea (4/9) The England international has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Blues in recent weeks and it looks like their interest is serious

4. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal (1/5) The Brazilian striker looks set for a move to North London with Arsenal the heavy favourites although it was recently reported that Spurs could look to hijack the move