The Europa League semi-final second legs take place on Thursday, as Rangers, West Ham, Frankfurt and RB Leipzig all vying for a place in the final.

This week the second leg fixtures of both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League will take place with Premier League and Scottish Premier League teams featuring.

West Ham United and Rangers will both be competing for a place in the final of the Europa League while Liverpool and Manchester City will be hopeful of getting into the top-ranking UEFA competition, the Champions League.

In the first legs, both Liverpool and Man City won while West Ham and Rangers lost. Liverpool beat their Spanish opponents Villarreal 2-0, and will hope to retain their lead as they travel to Spain for this evening’s (Tuesday 3 May) fixture while Man City will aim to hold on to their slender lead after beating Real Madrid 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Rangers and West Ham did not enjoy such luck in their first leg matches. West Ham hosted Eintracht Frankfurt but ultimately lost 2-1 to the German side at the London Stadium.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will be looking to turn the tables with home advantage this week, as they host Leipzig at Ibrox, after losing 1-0 last week at the Red Bull Arena.

While Liverpool and Man City will enjoy the glory of being named the top team in Europe, West Ham and Rangers will also be fighting for a space in next year’s Champions League competition if they are to succeed in the second tier of UEFA’s events.

Do UEFA Europa League winners win a place in next year’s Champions League?

Yes - put simply, the winners of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League will also earn themselves in UEFA’s next level-up tournament in the 2022/23 season.

Therefore if Rangers’ dream Europa League journey continues, we could see them in next year’s Champions League.

Declan Rice for West Ham against Frankfurt

How do you qualify for UEFA Europa League?

In the Premier League, it is the fifth-placed side that automatically enters the Europa League group stages while the Carabao Cup winner and FA Cup winner can also enter the competition’s second qualifying round.

This changes, however, if those who win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup enter Europe through their league as well.

This year, it was Liverpool who won the Carabao Cup meaning that an extra spot opens up - as they will have qualified for next year’s Champions League competition by finishing in the top four - and the Premier League’s sixth placed side can enter the tournament.

As the Premier League stands, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will have these Europa League places - there’s still plenty of time for that to change, however.

How do you qualify for UEFA Champions League?

In order to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Premier League teams must finish in the top four or have won the UEFA Europa League the year before.

As the league stands at the moment, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all guaranteed a place in the Champions League group stages for next season.

Additionally, if an English team were to win the Champions League but fail to reach the top four of the Premier League, then five teams would enter the competition as last year’s Champions League winners are also guaranteed a spot in the following year’s event.

When are the next matches in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League:

Villarreal v Liverpool, 8pm BST, Tuesday 3 May 2022 (0-2 on Aggregate)

Real Madrid v Manchester City, 8pm BST, Wednesday 4 May 2022 (3-4 on Aggregate)

UEFA Europa League:

Rangers v RB Leipzig, 8pm BST, Thursday 5 May 2022 (0-1 on Aggregate)

Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United, 8pm BST, Thursday 5 May 2022 (2-1 on Aggregate)

When are the two finals?

The UEFA Europa League final is scheduled for 18 May 2022 at 8pm BST meanwhile the UEFA Champions League final takes place on 28 May 2022 at 8pm BST.

All matches are available to watch on BT Sport.