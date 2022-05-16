Rangers and Frankfurt will face each other in the UEFA Europa League final and the match will be available to watch through BT Sport

Rangers have been enjoying a fairytale story in their UEFA Europa League adventure, reaching the final of the European tournament for the first time.

The Ibrox side have beaten the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig to make it to the final of the competition. In their semi final, they went into the second leg 1-0 down after conceding in Germany.

But the Scottish fans were out in full force when Rangers hosted Leipzig a week later and it felt as if Ibrox was bouncing. The Gers captain James Tavernier kicked off the show with a goal in the 18th minute.

Glen Kamara then brought Rangers ahead with a second goal just over five minutes later.

The second-half saw a revived Leipzig and their danger-man Christopher Nkunku netted in the 70th minute, bringing the scores back to an even 2-2. However, Rangers were far from finished and an 80th minute goal from John Lundstram not only saw Rangers win the match but sent them to the final of the Europa League and in with a chance of making it to next year’s Champions League tournament.

Frankfurt secured a 1-0 win over West Ham United which sealed their place in the final of the UEFA Europa League tournament. The German side were 2-1 ahead after beating David Moyes’ squad in London the week before and continued to secure their Europa League future thanks to a first half goal from Rafael Santos Borre Maury.

With just over a week to go, here is all you need to know ahead of how to watch the UEFA Europa League final.

When is the UEFA Europa League final?

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 8pm BST. The UEFA Europa League showdown will take place at Sevilla’s stadium Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Tavernier scores Rangers' first goal against Leipzig on 5 May 2022

How to watch the UEFA Europa League final

BT Sport has had the coverage for the entirety of the UEFA Europa League and will continue to show the final on 18 May. Viewers can subscribe to BT Sport for £25/month, and will be able to watch the match in 4K HDR.

Subscriptions for the UEFA Europa League are contract free and can be cancelled at any time.

Can I watch the UEFA Europa League final for free?

As stated on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app will show the final for free on a number of large-screen platforms/devices and games consoles, which include: Samsung Smart TVs (2015 onwards), Apple TV 4K, Chromecast Ultra, Xbox One (X and S), Playstation 4 & 5, Fire TV, Android TV, NOW, Roku, Google Chromecast and Netgem.

The final is also set to be shown for free through the BT Sport website and through YouTube. A live stream link on the BT Sport website will be available from 6:30pm on the day of the match.

How to buy tickets for UEFA Europa League final

Tickets will be awarded in a balloted system for the UEFA Europa League final rather than through a first-come-first basis. For neutral fans and the general public, register your interest for the UEFA Europa League through the UEFA website.

Both Rangers and Frankfurt will have their own systems for booking tickets for their fans. They are also set to be given in a balloted system. Go to our article on how to buy tickets for the UEFA Europa League final to find out even more information.

Rangers v Frankfurt latest odds

