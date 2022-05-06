Everything you need to know, from flights to match tickets ahead of the Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

There will be British representation in two of the three European cup competitions this season after Rangers joined Liverpool in reaching a continental final.

Prior to Jurgen Klopp’s side heading to Paris to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final, the Glasgow side will contest the Europa League final in Seville.

After beating RB Leipzig 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, and having knocked out Borussia Dortmund earlier in the tournament, they will face German opposition for a third time with Eintracht Frankfurt their opponents.

Oliver Glasner’s side knocked out West Ham in their semi-final to set up the final with Rangers in Spain later this month.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including when it is, how to get tickets and how much a trip to the south of Spain could cost:

When is the Europa League final? Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt

Although Europa League matches traditionally take place on a Thursday, the final is due to be played on a Wednesday.

The match will be played at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on May 18.

A kick off time of 8pm (BST) is scheduled for the final.

How to get tickets for Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League final

A total of 33,000 tickets out of 40,000 (the stadium’s capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase.

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt will receive 10,000 each, while 13,000 tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of any free tickets.

The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Full details and prices can be found here.

How much are flights to Seville?

While flight prices are subject to change, at the time of writing, an economy ticket for a return trip from Glasgow to Seville (leaving early on Wednesday, May 18 and returning on Thursday, May 19) can be purchased for between £243 (cheapest) and £323 (fastest).

Similar flights from London an be purchased far cheaper, currently coming in between £50 (cheapest) and £134 (fastest).

Other modes of transportation such as train and busses are also available.

Does the winner of the Europa League qualify for the Champions League?

The winner of the 2022 UEFA Europa League final will qualify automatically for the group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

Not only that, but they will also earn the right to contest the UEFA Super Cup final with the winners of this seasons Champions League.

Liverpool or Real Madrid will face Rangers or Eintracht Frankfurt will compete for the trophy at The Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Wednesday, August 10.