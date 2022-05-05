Ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham will be in action this evening, Thursday 5 May, for Roma against Leicester City in UEFA Europa League conference.

The young Englishman has thrived at the Serie A club Roma since joining in the summer. A previous member of the Chelsea youth squad, Abraham fell out of favour with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel following Frank Lampard’s exit, but has found himself the centre of Jose Mourinho’s organisation in Italy.

The move was initially questioned by pundits, such as former Manchester United player Gary Neville, but Mourinho’s leading man is defying the critics and has now found himself the centre of Arsenal’s attention.

The 24-year-old’s performances this season have also helped secure his side’s entry in the semi final of the UEFA Europa Conference league.

Roma are currently drawing 1-1 on aggregate with Leicester as they head into the second leg of the fixture later this evening, Thursday 5 May 2022.

With 24 goals for Roma this season, let’s take a look at Abraham’s record…

Who is Tammy Abraham?

Born in Camberwell, Abraham started his youth career in 2004 with Chelsea before moving into the senior team in 2016.

The stiker then had loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa before returning to the Blues.

During his year at Villa, Abraham scored 26 goals in 42 appearances as well as contributing three assists.

When he returned to Chelsea, Abraham became the youngest player to score three goals in a match for Chelsea in the Premier League. At the age of 21 years and 347 days Abraham scored his first hat-trick for the Blues during a 5-2 win over Wolves.

Abraham became the first Englishman to score a hat-trick for Chelsea in the FA Cup since Frank Lampard in 2007 when he netted three against Luton Town in the fourth round of the tournament in January 2021.

He then also became the first Chelsea youth team product to score 10 or more goals in back-to-back seasons since Mike Fillery in 1982-82.

Harvey Barnes and Tammy Abraham after UEFA Europa Conference League semi final

At international level, Abraham has scored three goals in 10 appearances for his country. One of these goals was during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying rounds while the other two were scored during the 2022 FIFA World cup qualifiers.

Tammy Abraham at Roma

It was then announced on 17 August 2021 that Abraham had signed with Roma on a five-year contract with the transfer fee reported to be £34 million.

Chelsea also included a £68 million buy-back clause which can only be triggered after the 24-year-old has completed two seasons with Roma.

In his Serie A debut, Abraham made two assists helping Roma to defeat Fiorentina 3-1.

Just a few days later, the striker then went on to make his UEFA Europa Conference League debut when his side beat Trabzonspor 3-0.

This season, Abraham has become the first English player to score more than 10 goals in a Serie A season.

In his 48 appearances for the Serie A giants this season, Abraham has made five assists and scored 24 goals.

His eight goals in 11 matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League have led to his side featuring in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Tammy Abraham transfer news

Abraham’s recent form has prompted several clubs to keep their eye on the striker, who could eventually return to the Premier League - potentially with Chelsea.

Arsenal are the other main Premier League side to have voiced an interest in the 24-year-old, although with a price tag of around £67 million around his neck, it is unknown whether the Gunners would proceed with such a spend.

Abraham himself has spoken of his hopes to one day return to the Premier League, but when speaking to talkSPORT , the striker said: “It’s all over the place at the moment. Who knows what the future holds.

“Of course I grew up in England and I’m a London boy so maybe one day I will be back in the Premier League to make noise there.