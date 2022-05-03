What lies ahead for the Egyptian superstar as speculation continues over his Liverpool future?

Mo Salah has made a remarkable journey from promising young player with Egyptian club Al Mokawloon to becoming one of the Premier League’s most feared frontmen with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has won the Carabao Cup, Champions League and Premier League during his time at Anfield - and will hope to add more titles to his haul over the coming weeks as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to complete a historic quadruple.

What lies after this season is open to question, with Salah’s Liverpool future becoming the source of much speculation as discussions over a new contract rumble on.

NationalWorld takes a look at Salah’s career so far and what could lie ahead for the Egyptian International…

What was Salah’s record before he joined Liverpool?

Salah’s early promotion with Egyptian club El Mokawloon earned him a move to Europe as Swiss club FC Basel won the race for his services.

Signed as a replacement for future Liverpool team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri, Salah wasted little time in making an impact with his new club, scoring on his second appearance in a 2-0 home win against Lausanne.

Mohamed Salah is set to join Chelsea. Picture: Getty

By the time he had left the club in January 2014, Salah has scored 20 goals and made 17 assists in 79 appearances as he helped Basel win the Swiss Super League in consecutive seasons.

Salah made a first foray into the Premier League was made as he completed a £11million move to Chelsea as the Blues saw off competition from Liverpool to complete the signing.

Salah endured a challenging time in London scoring just two goals in 19 appearances across two seasons before spending time on loan in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma before making a permanent move to the latter in August 2016.

Salah took to life in Italy scoring a combined 43 goals in 109 games across spells with both clubs as he came to the attention of several clubs around Europe.

What is his record at Liverpool?

Salah completed a club record move to Liverpool in a deal that was worth around £43million in June 2017.

Although many doubted his ability to play in the Premier League, Salah quickly silenced the non-believers with a stunning run of form that has elevated him to his status as one of world football’s most feared forwards.

His first season at Anfield saw Salah plunder his way to 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions as he helped the Reds reach the Champions League final.

Dejan Lovren and Mo Salah celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League triumph in 2020. Picture: Paul Ellis/Pool via Getty Images

They suffered a 3-1 defeat against Spanish giants Real Madrid - but they would make up for that loss 12 months later as Salah scored in a 2-0 win against Premier League rivals Spurs in the 2019 final.

Salah averaged under a goal every two games during that season with 27 goals in 52 appearances across four competitions - and that would be the precursor to a truly historic season for the Reds.

As a key part of a formidable strike trio including Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Salah scored 19 goals in 34 Premier League appearances as Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted their first top flight title in 30 years.

His form has hit new heights this season with 30 goals and 14 assists in just 45 games.

As it stands, Salah has scored 155 goals and created 61 assists in 248 appearances for Liverpool.

What is his current contract status?

There has been much talk around Salah’s current contract at Anfield as a number of clubs have shown an interest in tempting him away from Merseyside.

It is not without good reason as the Egyptian international is about to move into the final 12 months of a five-year deal he signed in the summer of 2018.

That could mean the coming summer could be Liverpool’s final chance to really cash in on one of their key players - or agree a new deal to keep the Kop icon at the club.

What has been said about a new deal?

Speaking last month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: “I’m happy with it because there’s nothing new to say - that’s good.

“The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need.”

Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Salah has also discussed the situation in recent weeks, suggesting money is not the key driver behind any decision over his future.

He told FourFourTwo: “I don’t know, I have one year left.

“I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all.

“So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.

“This club means a lot to me - I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that.