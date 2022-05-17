Rangers and Hearts will fight for the Scottish Cup on Saturday 21 May 2022.

Rangers will prepare themselves for not one, but two cup finals this week. For the first time in their history, they have made it to the UEFA Europa Cup final 2022 where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in Sevilla.

After their European fixture on Wednesday evening, they will then look to take hold of the Scottish Cup final this weekend where they will meet Heart of Midlothian.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their semi-final fixture, Rangers beat their fiercest rivals Celtic to secure a place in the final after coming from a goal down to win the Old Firm clash in extra time.

The other semi-final was between yet another fierce rivalry as Hearts took on their Edinburgh nemesis, Hibs, with Stephen Kingsley providing the decisive goal in a 2-1 win.

Both parties will fight for a trophy that neither of them have won for 10 years as they take to Hampden Park this weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side last won the trophy back in 2009 while Hearts last lifted the Scottish Cup in 2012.

For the Gers, this could be the 34th time they lift the Scottish Cup while Hearts will fight for their ninth triumph.

The defending champions of the tournament, St Johnstone, were knocked out in the competition’s fourth round after losing to Kelty Hearts, in Scotland’s League Two, 1-0.

Hearts’ beat Edinburgh rivals Hibs to make it into Scottish Cup Final

Rangers and Hearts last met in their last game of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday 14 May 2022, and Rangers took a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Cedir Itten, Alex Lowry and Cole McKinnon.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Scottish Cup Final 2022...

When is the Scottish Cup Final 2022?

Rangers and Hearts will come together on Saturday 21 May 2022. The battle will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, and the kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST.

How to watch the Scottish Cup Final 2022

The rights for the Scottish Cup final are being shared by BBC Scotland and Premier Sports. Premier Sports subscriptions are available from £9.99/month.

How to buy tickets Scottish Cup Final 2022

The Scottish FA allocated 50% of the final tickets to Rangers and Hearts fans with prices ranging from £10 to £40.

Information on how to buy tickets are available through the clubs’ websites.

Go to the Rangers or Hearts website to find out more.

Latest odds for Scottish Cup Final 2022

Rangers will no doubt be seen as the favourites to win. Celtic have taken charge of the 2021/22 season in the Scottish Premiership but Rangers have been in a solid second place, while also excelling in Europe.

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet:

Rangers to win: 2/9

Draw after 90 mins: 7/2

Hearts to win: 3/1

Latest team news

Hearts’ Liam Boyce suffered a injury scare during his side’s final league match of the season, but he has insisted that he will be fit and ready for the big fight on Saturday.

Boyce felt pain in his groin when he was taken off the pitch, just 12 minutes into Hearts’ last league match but has since been in training and has said: “I will have to be honest with how I am feeling but if you asked me to play with one leg then that’s the way it is going to be, I’d say I could play with one leg!