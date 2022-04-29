Could the destiny of the SPL title be decided on Sunday afternoon?

All eyes turn towards Celtic Park this weekend as the final Old Firm derby takes place and the outcome of the SPL title race draws closer.

Celtic head into their home clash with Glasgow rivals Rangers with a six-point lead at the top of the table with just four games remaining in the season.

A home win would see the Hoops take a significant step towards reclaiming the title and leave Rangers with a mountain to climb.

The Gers took the honours in the last meeting of the two sides as Scott Arfield and a Carl Starfelt own-goal gave them a 2-1 win in the Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this month.

But Giovanni van Bronckhorst also has the complicated factor of the two legs of their Europa League semi-final clash with RB Leipzig coming either side of their short trip across Glasgow.

National World takes a look at the latest ahead of a pivotal weekend for both clubs.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has a key decision to make at the top end of the pitch.

Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi scored in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Ross County - but was replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis during the second-half.

The Hoops manager will decide which player gets the nod ahead of Saturday’s game.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst hinted he could rotate his squad for the Old Firm clash as he assesses his options following Thursday night’s Europa League semi-final first-leg defeat at German club RB Leipzig.

What Celtic and Rangers managers have said

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: “Today is very important to recover well and make our plans for Sunday, it is still too early to tell who will play or not. Our focus is now on Celtic, we will recover and prepare for the game on Sunday.

“The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result. Yesterday the approach was to bring a good result back to Ibrox, Sunday we have to go all out and do everything for the win.”

Callum McGregor: “We can take a huge step towards our aim if we perform well and get a victory. That’s the focus.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice in the semi-final, so it’s as much about trying to rectify that. If we do that and put in a strong performance, everyone else will have a great day.”

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting live coverage of the game on their Football and Main Event channels.

The coverage gets underway at 11am and SkyGo customers can also stream the game via mobile and tablet devices.

Celtic v Rangers odds

Celtic head into the final Old Firm derby of the season as 17/20 favourites to claim a win and move a step closer to reclaiming the SPL title.