Can in-form Newcastle United disrupt Liverpool’s challenge for the Premier League title?

The Premier League weekend kicks off with a fascinating clash between two of the division’s in-form sides as title-chasing Liverpool travel to St James Park to take on a resurgent Newcastle United.

The Magpies were heavily tipped for relegation after an abysmal first half to the season - but a remarkable upturn in form has taken them into the top half of the table ahead of their meeting with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still looking to complete an unprecedented quadruple as they aim to add the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup to the Carabao Cup they won earlier in the season.

They travel to Tyneside in blistering form having not lost a league game since they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in their final fixture of 2021.

National World takes a look at the latest news ahead of what could be a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race...

Newcastle United v Liverpool team news

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed long-term injury victims Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier remain unavailable - although the latter is closing in on a return to fitness after taking part in training throughout this week.

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser will also miss out and Howe indicated he was “not sure” if the former Bournemouth star would play again this season.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino is a doubt for the Reds but Klopp could look to rotate his side to cope with the hectic schedule his side are facing between now and the end of the season.

What Newcastle and Liverpool managers have said

Eddie Howe: “Hopefully it is (a title decider) in the future. It’s where we aspire to be, but at the moment we are where we are.

“You’re not going to get a time out of me, that’s impossible. My aim is to improve today, to be better tomorrow.”

Jurgen Klopp: “We can't wait 10 years to make memories. We have to do it now. We have to enjoy the journey.

“We don't know if we will win anything. But at the moment, we try to squeeze everything out of this season that is possible."

“The last two years were really hard because Corona dominated our lives, we thought it was over then 'the other guy' put us in trouble. So we have to cherish these moments.”

What TV channel is Newcastle United v Liverpool on?

The game will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 30.

Live coverage will be provided by BT Sport via their BT Sport1 channel and their live broadcast from St James Park gets underway at 11.30am.

The game can also be streamed live via the BT Sport app and website.

Highlights of the game will be shown on Match of the Day, which starts a 10.20pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

Newcastle United v Liverpool odds prediction

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool are heavy favourites to continue their push for a second Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp with a win on Tyneside.

The Reds are rated at 4/11 to collect the three points and Newcastle are priced at 7/1 to end their visitors impressive run of form.