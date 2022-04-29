Here are NationalWorld’s predictions ahead of another round of Premier League matches.

The intense Premier League title race continues tomorrow as both Liverpool and Manchester City travel north, with the pressure continuing to mount as we grow nearer to the final day of the season.

At the opposite end of the table Burnley and Everton continue to battle it out for their place in the top flight next season, while Norwich and Watford cling onto the slim hope that they too can retain their Premier League status.

With less than a month left of the campaign, the league table continues to heat up and it is still impossible to predict how it will look come the 22nd May.

Here are our predictions for this weekend’s clashes...

Newcastle vs Liverpool

Liverpool are due to travel to Newcastle tomorrow in what will be another huge task in their bid for the Premier League title.

The Magpies have been in impressive form this year and will be brimming with confidence after winning four matches in a row.

However, the Reds have proven they don’t crumble under pressure and have done a very good job of beating the teams that could prove to be an obstacle for them.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Norwich

Aston Villa have struggled in recent weeks and are looking likely to endure a disappointing end to Steven Gerrard’s first season in charge.

With Norwich all but relegated, Villa will be looking to claim a win after failing to taste victory since last month’s thrashing of Leeds United.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Norwich

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Southampton will be hoping they can pick up where they left off after fighting back to take a point from Brighton last weekend.

The Saints have taken only one win from their previous nine matches, while Crystal Palace have suffered a dip in form since their spectacular thrashing of Arsenal at the start of the month.

Both sides have been very hard to predict this season and it is likely to be a pretty tight game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Watford vs Burnley

With Burnley finally clawing their way out of the relegation zone, they will be desperate to solidify their safety with a win over Watford.

The Hornets have a small chance of staying up this season and will certainly need to claim all three points tomorrow if they are to retain their Premier League status, though their recent form doesn’t offer much hope.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Burnley

Wolves vs Brighton

Wolves are only three points away from European football but have continued to blow their chance of moving up the table following defeats to Leeds, Burnley and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s form has slightly improved after a difficult chunk of the campaign - suffering defeat to only Man City this month.

With Bruno Lage’s side running out of time to return to winning ways, they will be desperate to enjoy a home win this weekend.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Brighton

Leeds United vs Man City

Leeds have enjoyed much improved form since Jesse Marsch’s arrival and will definitely prove a difficult task for a very good Man City team.

Pep Guardiola’s side have failed to win at Elland Road since September 2000, though will certainly be confident of doing the double after smashing them 7-0 in December.

This clash definitely won’t be quite as dominant, but I expect City to still claim an easy win.

Prediction: Leeds 0-3 Man City

Everton vs Chelsea

With six points between themselves and fifth place, it seems very unlikely that Chelsea will drop out of the top four in the remaining five fixtures.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s clash - just like every other match until the end of the season - is a cup final for Everton as they fight for their place in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have struggled with inconsistency this month, but certainly haven’t dropped to the level that would see them beaten by a very poor Everton side.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

Tottenham vs Leicester

If Tottenham were to receive an award this season it would definitely be for the most inconsistent team in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s side looked like they had finally got their feet off the ground when they won seven league matches from a possible nine, but have since taken only a point from Brighton and Brentford.

With Leicester’s focus likely to be on the second leg of the Europea Conference League semi-final next week, it would be surprising if Spurs were to leave with anything other than three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leicester

West Ham vs Arsenal

West Ham and Arsenal are both battling for their place in European competitions in the final month of the season and will both be eager to pick up as many points as possible this weekend.

While it will be hard for the Hammers to ignore Thursday’s second leg tie with Eintracht Frankfurt, they will know they can’t take their eyes off the league in case they are knocked out of the competition by the Germans.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Arsenal

Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United are in desperate need of a win as they sit five points from a Champions League spot, while Brentford have been enjoying some brilliant form after winning five of their last seven matches.

However, I do think there is a limit to how disappointing the Red Devils can actually be and I believe they will take a win just to give themselves a glimmer of hope at achieving a top four spot.