Manchester City’s need for a striker was thankfully overshadowed on Wednesday night by a world class attacking performance against Real Madrid.

Manchester City and Real Madrid gifted football fans to yet another Champions League classic last night in a seven goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

The rampant home attack were a thorn in the side of Los Blancos all night and dominated for much of the game, however City’s defensive woes saw the full-time result suggest a much tighter contest than the actual match itself.

While Pep Guardiola’s side netted four times, they could have quite easily put the game to bed much earlier on and will be frustrated at only taking a one goal lead into the second leg.

Despite City sitting top of the Premier League and standing as the current favourites to lift the trophy next month, on many occasions their absence of a world class striker up top has been so glaringly obvious.

Sergio Aguero became one of the Premier League’s greatest ever players during his ten year stint in Manchester and the failure to replace him last summer was a huge risk - one Guardiola certainly never intended on going ahead with.

Following a tedious transfer saga that eventually saw Harry Kane remain at Tottenham Hotspur, City were left to rely on Gabriel Jesus and the talented attackers around him.

They undoubtedly have done a brilliant job without a 20-plus goal striker in front of them, with Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all hitting double figures so far this season.

However, the success of the current crop doesn’t detract from the fact they will need to bring in an Aguero replacement this summer, before they begin to feel the full effects of his departure.

It appears the Manchester club are already deep into negotiations to sign a certain formidable forward to take them to the next level.

Following continued rumours all season of Erling Haaland’s potential arrival at the Etihad Stadium, the Daily Mail recently reported that the Borussia Dortmund starlet has already agreed a deal worth over £500,000 per week to join the current Premier League champions this summer.

The meteoric rise of the Norwegian has been recognised by football fans across the world, with the youngster becoming one of Europe’s most exciting prospects since his €20 million move to Germany in 2019.

With his outstanding speed and hawk-like eye for goal, Haaland seems the most logical candidate to spearhead City’s attack and he would undoubtedly capitalise on the service that their attack can offer.

Having scored 18 goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances this season, the former RB Salzburg striker is a proven goalscorer and would provide the Manchester club with the glut of goals they have consistently achieved since before the days of Aguero and Carlos Tevez.

Haaland burst onto the scene as a teenager and has made a huge impact in the Bundesliga, becoming their most reliable player at such a young age.

To think that Haaland has become one of the world’s best and is still years away from his prime is unbelievably exciting and to be able to develop and grow at one of the best clubs on the planet would only help the Norway international.

While Guardiola won’t be at the Etihad Stadium forever, he is certainly one of the most capable coaches at turning Haaland into the future Ballon d’Or winner that he is predicted by many to become.