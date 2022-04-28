Jurgen Klopp ‘signs’ Liverpool contract extension ‘until 2026’

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly set to stay at Anfield for a while longer.

After a promising 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday evening, this week looks as if it will keep on improving for Liverpool fans.

According to a report from The Athletic, manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension with the club that will keep him on Merseyside until 2026.

The German’s current deal expires in 2024, and it was widely expected that he could look to leave the Reds once it was finished, nine years after making a move to England.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has previously suggested that it remained his plan to leave Anfield in two years’ time, but this latest update would suggest that he has had a substantial change of heart.

Klopp has brought exceptional success to Liverpool since his arrival, leading his team to victory in the Premier League, League Cup, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The Reds haven’t slowed down this season either, and are still on course to do the unthinkable and win a historic quadruple.