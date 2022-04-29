Here are our predictions for the remaining matches in the Premier League title race.

The Premier League title race has been one of the most exciting yet and it is heating up even more as we approach the final matches of the campaign.

Both sides have some very tough matches ahead of them but they will have to be perfect if they are to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

It is impossible to predict what will happen in the next month - just as it always is England’s top flight - however I’ve given it a shot.

Of course, it is highly unlikely that the predictions will be exactly right, but either way it will be a thrilling remaining five matches.

And so, join me in casting your eyes upon the crystal ball...

30th April 2022

Man City 83 pts, Liverpool 82 pts

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures come sandwiched in between Liverpool and Man City’s Champions League semi-final legs.

While both sides will have one eye on the midweek ties, City may be more focused on their trip to Madrid given how difficult it could prove to be, while the Reds can be slightly more comfortable going into their clash with Villarreal.

Newcastle will be a very tough task for Liverpool given their recent form and will be very difficult to break down even for their spectacular attack.

However, I do expect Liverpool to win with a couple of late goals - there is no chance the Magpies can hold them off for 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Leeds will also be difficult opponents for City but they have proven time and time again that even the most determined of teams can’t stop them.

Gabriel Jesus has been in fine form over the past week and I can see him getting another, followed by a Raheem Sterling brace.

7th, 8th May 2022

Man City 86 pts, Liverpool 83 pts

Liverpool will face possibly their toughest opponent from their remaining fixtures when they come up against Tottenham Hotspur.

The only relief is that their impressive form has slightly dipped in recent weeks, though they proved in the reverse fixture that they can put on a brilliant display against Liverpool.

This match could easily go either way, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the excellence of Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son proves too much for the Reds.

While very difficult to predict, I can see the visitors opening the scoring before a Fabinho header secures them a point.

Meanwhile, a late goal from Riyad Mahrez against Newcastle the following day will send the City faithful into hysteria as they extend the gap between themselves and Liverpool to three points.

It is now likely that Jurgen Klopp’s side would have to rely on City falling to defeat in one of their final matches, then look to win the Premier League title on goal difference.

10th, 11th May 2022

Man City 89 pts, Liverpool 86 pts

Perhaps one of both sides’ hardest gameweeks will see Liverpool travel to Villa Park, while Man City take on Wolves.

It would be typical if Steven Gerrard was to ruin his former team’s chances at winning the league, however like the reverse fixture, I think Liverpool will scrape a victory.

A first half goal from Sadio Mane will keep the Reds in the race, putting the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side the following day.

Molineux Stadium is certainly a difficult place to go and Conor Coady will hand Liverpool a glimmer of hope when he equalises following Kevin De Bruyne’s opener, however Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva will claim the win for the visitors.

15th, 17th May 2022

Man City 90 pts, Liverpool 89 pts

I expect both Liverpool and Man City to drop points at some point for the rest of the season and I think it will be Man City’s trip to the London Stadium that will be the Reds’ chance to narrow the gap.

West Ham will most likely still be vying for European football and will need as many points as they can get, while the pressure will be mounting on City in the penultimate game of the season.

The Manchester club will lead with only ten minutes to go after goals from Jarrod Bowen, Silva and Joao Cancelo made it 2-1 to the defending champions, however Michail Antonio’s late equaliser will put a spanner in the works.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans will be biting their nails as they take on Southampton two days later.

However, it seems unlikely that the Saints will prove much of a challenge for Klopp’s side and a double from Mohamed Salah, as well as a third from Diogo Jota, will hand them an important three points ahead of the final day of the season.

22nd May 2022

Man City 93 pts, Liverpool 92 pts

The long-awaited final day of the Premier League campaign is finally upon us and it will be a test of who can stand strong under unbelievable pressure for both teams.

Gerrard will be desperate to be the one to help Liverpool win the title as they host City, while the Merseyside club face Wolves at Anfield.

I definitely can’t see either match being easy, but I expect both sides to secure very narrow wins.

Matty Cash will make things exciting with an early goal for Aston Villa, however a Rodri header will make things level once again shortly before half time.

Meanwhile, Liverpool still continue to try and break Wolves’ defence down as it remains 0-0 on the hour mark.