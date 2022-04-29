How to watch the Premier League clash between Leeds United and Manchester City and the latest info ahead of the game.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will face a stern challenge to their title credentials when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side could make the trip playing catchup in the title race with second-placed Liverpool sat just one point behind City ahead of their visit to Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds will provide a difficult opponent for City, despite spending a large proportion of the season in the lower half of the Premier League table.

Jesse Marsch’s men are still not mathematically safe from relegation and will need a win to help increase the pressure on the likes of Everton, Burnley and Watford at the wrong end of the table.

NationalWorld takes a look at the latest ahead of a fixture that could have serious ramifications at both ends of the Premier League.

Leeds United v Man City team news

Leeds are definitely without Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford - but Matuesz Klich should return to midfield.

Joao Cancelo should return for Manchester City after sitting out the thrilling Champions League semi-final first leg win against Real Madrid with a suspension.

England defensive duo John Stones and Kyle Walker are both rated as doubtful but Jack Grealish is pushing for a start and will hope to find the net against Leeds once again after scoring in the reverse fixture between the two sides.

What Leeds and Man City managers have said

Jesse Marsch: “It is an ultimate test, maybe the ultimate test. I'm very honest when I say I think they're the best team in the world. The talent they have speaks for itself.

“Their manager does an incredible job of creating a tactical model that is very complex and one that the players understand very, very well and are able to execute very well. It's one that's incredibly difficult to defend against.

“That's what you see more often than anything, Man City has an ability to control the match over time by their quality and movement and ideas and their ability to unbalance you.

“Often unbalance you in one area and attack you in another.”

Speaking after the midweek win against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola said: “Now, it’s wine, rest and Leeds. Leeds United, this is the most important thing.

“After, we will travel to Spain. We are going to see the game and see what we can improve. And try to do it.”

What TV channel is Leeds United v Man City on?

Sky Sports have selected the game for their Saturday evening broadcast and full coverage will get underway from 5pm via their Premier League and Main Event channels.

Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a number of devices.

Highlights from Elland Road will be shown on Match of the Day.

That gets underway at 10.20pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

Leeds United v Man City odds prediction

Bet365 have placed Manchester City as 3/10 favourites to secure a win at Elland Road and Leeds are rated at 15/2 outsiders to take the three points.