From Rangers to Everton to Newcastle United, where next for the midfielder?

Ross Barkley is on the hunt for a new club.

In truth, we’ve known that for a while, but the midfielder’s intentions have been overtly assured by the news that he has terminated his contract with Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has struggled to make a prolonged impact on the first team picture at Stamford Bridge, and now heads into the remainder of the transfer window as a free agent.

But with a number of possible destinations touted, where could Barkley next play his football?

We’ve taken a look at a few of the potential options below...

Rangers

In his younger days, Barkley was occasionally compared to Paul Gascoigne. Could he follow in Gazza’s footsteps and make the move to Ibrox?

The prospect of Champions League football could be a lure, as could the example set by former England teammate Joe Hart, who has found a new lease of life since signing for Celtic.

Everton

On the desk in Frank Lampard’s office at Goodison Park, there is a big red button encased in emergency glass. In huge white block capital letters, it says: “BRING HIM HOME”.

Also, you have to use a little toffee hammer to smash the glass - a nice little detail, I’m sure you agree.

Celtic

If Barkley could end up at Rangers, then there’s no reason why he couldn’t end up at Celtic, theoretically speaking.

The determining factor in any potential interest from the Hoops may prove to be the abundance of talent they already boast in advanced areas.

Like CeeLo Green in the late noughties, they could find themselves asking if they really even need Barkley at all.

West Ham

Once upon a time, in the not too distant past, this would have made a lot of sense.

Now, however, you can’t help feeling that the Hammers might have moved on to bigger and better things, including, of course, new boy Lucas Paqueta.

Fulham

Pros: Ross presumably wouldn’t have to move house.

Cons: The challenge of helping Fulham to stay up while also reigniting his ailing career looks as if it could be a tad taxing for a player who has been nothing short of listless in recent seasons.

Newcastle United

Facetiousness aside, good players don’t become bad players overnight. For all of his struggles at Stamford Bridge, Barkley, somewhere deep down, still possesses the talent that made him such an arresting prospect when he first broke onto the scene.

Moving to a club like Newcastle, where the mood is buoyant and the trajectory is steep, could be the fresh injection that the midfielder needs, while also helping to reinforce an area of the pitch in which the Magpies could probably do with another body or two.

Perhaps not the most likely move, but certainly one that would make sense.

Nottingham Forest

One day soon, we will all play for Nottingham Forest.

Seemingly basing their transfer strategy on that one seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone where the boy wizard cleans out the catering trolley on the Hogwarts Express (there are other kids on that train who might also want a chocolate frog, you selfish little sod), Forest have bought just about everyone they can get their hands on this summer - what difference would one more make?

Aston Villa