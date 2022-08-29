Paul Pogba’s brother has made Instagram video declaring he will reveal ‘explosive’ information about Paul and his agent, Rafaela Pimento

Mathias Pogba released a video over the weekend in which he revealed his plan to expose “explosive revelations” about his brother, Paul.

The remarkable video was shortly followed by a statement from the former Manchester United player, his mother and agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta in which they claimed these words were “unsurprising” and that the Juventus star had been the victim of a blackmail plot.

The French police then confirmed they had opened an investigation for “attempted extortion in an organised gang” following the claims Paul Pogba had made.

Sources revealed to the French newsoutlet France Info that a gang, including Pogba’s “childhood friends, older brother and two hooded men armed with assault rifles” trapped the midfielder in the hope of securing €13 million (£11m) , subjecting him to acts of intimidation which reportedly started in April in Manchester before continuing in Turin, Italy, when Pogba moved to Juventus this summer.

So who is Mathias Pogba and what has he said in his video?

Who is Mathias Pogba?

Pogba was born in Conakry, Guinea, in 1990 and began his youth career in football with Celta in 2007. He has a twin brother, Florentin, and the family moved to Lagny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, shortly before the younger brother, Paul, was born.

He started with Celta Vigo along with Florentin but left in 2009 due to language barriers and struggling to be away from the family.

He joined the French fourth division side Quimper before moving to the UK shortly after Paul had signed with Manchester United’s training academy.

Mathias Pogba for Guinea in 2017

Mathias has since played for a number of teams in his 13 active years as a professional including Wrexham, Crewe Alexander, Crawley Town and Partick Thistle.

Outside of the UK, Mathias Pogba has spent limited time at Sparta Rotterdam, Tours, Manchego Cuidad Real, Lorca, Racing Murcia, Tabor Sezana and most recently Belfort.

The 32-year-old made his international debut for Guinea in a friendly against Senegal in 2013 but has not played for his country sicne 2017.

Mathias and Paul lived together during their respective times at Wrexham and Manchester United.

What did Mathias say in his video?

Not only did Mathias explain how he hoped to expose facts relating to his brother, but he also detailed he would reveal information pertaining to Paul’s agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimento and Paul’s international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias posted a video on Twitter and Instagram in which he said: “The French, English, Italian and Spanish public - in other words, the whole world - as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things in order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public.”

With regards to Paul Pogba’s lawyer and agent, Mathias said he would let fans and players know about “her integrity, her professionalism...her loyality” so that they could decide whether “she deserves to represent them.”

Finally, Mathias went on to add: “I will tell you very important things about (Kylian Mbappe) and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words.”