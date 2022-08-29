Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, set to reveal ‘very important things’ as Juventus star claims he is being threatened by gangsters

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French Police have opened an investigation into Paul Pogba’s claims he is being threatened by gangsters trying to extort him, according to the AFP news agency.

This news comes after Pogba’s brother, Mathias Pogba, released a video on Instagram over the weekend in which he said he planned on making “great revelations” that could make fans and teammates look at the Juventus star in a different light.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement that was signed by the 29-year-old French World Cup winner, his mother Yeo Moriba and Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta, it was said the videos “are unfortunately not surprise.”

Additionally, the statement said: “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

“The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

So what has reportedly happened to Paul Pogba and what did his brother say in the video?

Who is Paul Pogba?

Pogba was born in Lagny-sur-Marne, France, to Guinean parents and is a practicing Muslim. He has two older brothers who are twins - Florentin and Mathias - who were born in Guinea and are both professional footballers who play for the Guinean national team.

Pogba’s youth career began with Roissy-en-Brie before he moved on to Torcy, Le Havre and Manchester United in 2009.

The midfielder soon moved up to Man United’s senior squad, making his official first team debut in November 2010.

Florentin (l), Pogba’s mother, Paul (c) and Mathias (r) after France won the 2018 World Cup

After just a year officially in the senior squad, Pogba moved to Juventus, staying there for four years before moving back to Old Trafford.

His second stint at Old Trafford was widely reported as being an unhappy one for the French international and he finally left earlier this summer, once again going back to Juventus.

Pogba made 157 Premier League appearances for United in his second stint, scoring 29 goals and contributing 38 assists.

He has also been a firm staple of the French international side, making 91 appearances for them and winning the World Cup with them in 2018.

What happened to Paul Pogba?

Judicial sources in Paris confirmed on Sunday that an investigation for “attempted extortion in an organised gang” had been opened.

Reports were also released on the news outlet France Info which suggested the footballer’s “childhood friends” and brother had been named as the suspects and the former Manchester United midfielder had been taken to an apartment in his hometown of Lagny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris.

France Info continued by saying the sources suggested the French international was trapped by his “childhoods friends, two hooded men armed with assault rifles” as they asked for €13 million (around £11m).

Pogba also reported, according to France Info, that acts of intimidation had been carried out in April in Manchester and continued in the Italian city of Turin, when Pogba moved to Juventus in the summer.

What did Mathias Pogba say in his video?

Mathias, who is himself a professional footballer, took to Instagram to release a video in four languages detailing his plan to reveal “explosive revelations” about his brother:

“The French, English, Italian and Spanish public - in other words, the whole world - as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things.

“In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

“If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side.”

The former Crawley United and Partick Thistle player also questioned his brother’s agent and lawyer, Rafaela Pimento’s, ability to hold her position.

The former Guinea international said he would let fans and players know about “her integrity, her professionalism and her loyalty” so they could decide whether she “deserves to represent them.”

Mathias Pogba concluded his video by bringing in Paul’s international teammate Kylian Mbappe, stating he had “important things” to say about the 23-year-old.

“I will tell you very important things about (Mbappe) and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words.