Football agent Mino Raiola has been the subject of conflicting reports about his health today.

Contrasting reports over the health of football super-agent Mino Raiola have sparked widespread confusion.

Italian reporters initially broke the news that the 54-year-old had passed away on Thursday following a battle with illness.

Since then, however, contradictory claims appear to suggest that Raiola is still alive.

Writing via his Twitter account, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano shared a statement from Dr. Alberto Zangrillo of San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, in which he told Italian outlet Ansa: “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”.

It is also understood that friends and family have denied reports of his death, stating that he is alive “but in a bad way”.

These updates were then followed by a tweet from Raiola’s own official Twitter account, reading: “Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate”.

The high profile representative, who counts the likes of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland among his clients, is believed to be suffering from a lung disease, as per German outlet Bild.

Raiola was previously hospitalised in January, and subsequently underwent surgery, although it is not clear what the nature of that operation was.

At the time, the Italian’s official Twitter account shared a statement reading: “Mino Raiola was subjected to ordinary medical checks which required anesthesia.

“These are scheduled checks, there has been no emergency intervention.”

World reknowned football agent Mino Raiola remains alive but in a serious condition in hospital amid false reports of his death. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

What is Mino Raiola’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Raiola’s fortune is worth somewhere in the region of £68 million.

The 54-year-old amassed his wealth through brokering a number of big-money transfers.

Which players does Mino Raiola represent?

Widely regarded as one of the most influential men in global football, Raiola is associated with a number of the game’s biggest talents.

Among those on his books, the Italian counts the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, and Mario Balotelli.

Raiola also made a name for himself brokering deals for the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, and was heavily involved in Robinho’s historic move from Real Madrid to Manchester City - the first transfer of the Sheikh Mansour era.

Haaland has been linked with joining Man City this summer, with Raiola having previously talked about the player’s future.

Asked when Haaland’s next move will be, Raiola told SPORT1: in December: “Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.