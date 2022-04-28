Here are all the details on how to watch Manchester United v Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening as they look to recapture any hope of retaining Champions League football.

The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place, six points below Arsenal and with an extra game played over the Gunners.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to end their campaign on a high after a inconsistent run of results and will be desperate to give fans something to cheer about on their trip to Old Trafford.

The previous three meetings between the two clubs have ended in draws, while the Blues haven’t managed to beat tonight’s opponents in the Premier League since November 2017.

Despite United having previous results on their side, Chelsea will certainly take hope from Ralf Rangnick’s extensive injury list.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Fred are all likely to be out, leaving United with limited options as they look for only their second win in six matches.

What TV channel is Man United v Chelsea on?

The match is due to kick off at 7:45pm tonight (Thursday 28th April).

Live coverage of the clash will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

The broadcast will begin at 7pm and is due to finish at 10:30pm.

How can I stream Man United v Chelsea?

Sky customers can stream all of the action live via the Sky Go app on their tablet or mobile device.

Customers without access to Sky can purchase a one-off NowTV day pass that will grant them 24 hours of Sky Sports for a fee of £11.98.

How can I watch highlights of Man United v Chelsea?