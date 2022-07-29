With the games officially underway, England’s Alex Yee has bagged the first gold medal of 2022, claiming victory in the men’s triathlon

But which countries and athletes have the most Commonwealth Games medals?

This is what you need to know.

Which countries have the most Commonwealth Games medals?

These are the top 10 countries with the most overall Commonwealth Games medals under their belts:

(L-R) Sarah Goss, Niall Williams and Kelly Brazier of New Zealand pose with their gold medals after the Women’s Gold Medal Rugby Sevens Match between Australia and New Zealand on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Robina Stadium on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Australia: 932 gold, 775 silver and 709 bronze, for a total of 2,416 medals England: 714 gold, 715 silver and 715 bronze, for a total of 2,144 medals Canada: 484 gold, 516 silver and 555 bronze, for a total of 1,555 medals New Zealand, 159 gold, 220 silver and 278 bronze, for a total of 657 medals India: 181 gold, 173 silver and 149 bronze, for a total of 503 medals Scotland: 119 gold, 132 silver and 200 bronze, for a total of 451 medals South Africa: 130 gold, 123 silver and 136 bronze, for a total of 389 medals Wales: 67 gold, 98 silver and 131 bronze, for a total of 306 medals Kenya: 85 gold, 75 silver and 77 bronze, for a total of 237 medals Nigeria: 70 gold, 75 silver and 91 bronze, for a total of 236 medals

However, the Olympics rank countries by the number of gold medals won, rather than taking into account all medals won.

Using that weighting instead, the rankings look a bit different, with India ahead of New Zealand, South Africa ahead of Scotland, and both Kenya and Nigeria ahead of Wales.

Which athlete has the most medals?

The most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes of all time are sport shooters Phillip Adams, from Australia, and Mick Gault, from England.

Adams competed at six consecutive Commonwealth Games, from 1982 to 2002, and has a total of 18 medals to his name - seven gold, nine silver and two bronze.

Adams also represented Australia at four consecutive Olympic Games as well, between 1984 and 1996.

Bruce Quick [L] and Phillip Adams [R] of Australia celebrate winning silver in the Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Pairs Competition in Bisley, Surrey during the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, England on July 29, 2002. (Photo by Craig Prentis/Getty Images)

His career came to an end when, right before the Manchester 2002 games, he tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic banned by the games, under medical advice to treat high blood pressure.

Adams was initially found guilty by an Australian Shooting Association anti-doping tribunal, but was given no suspension since the medication was not considered to enhance his performance in shooting.

He was allowed to compete at the 2002 games, and won a silver medal, but the decision was later overturned and he was issued a two year ban.

Gault also shares the title of holding the most Commonwealth Games medals with Adams, also in shooting.

Gault bagged himself nine gold, four silvers and five bronze medals across the six Commonwealth Games that he has competed in from 1992 to 2014.

Mick Gault of England proudly displays his medal after winning Gold during the Men’s 25m Standard Pistol competition at the Melbourne International Shooting Club during day ten of the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games on March 25, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ross Land/Getty Images)

Following the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Gault announced his retirement from the sport, stating: “I’ve done what I wanted to do, and I’ve come away with that 18th medal, the one I wanted.”

He added: “I had one niggling goal that I hadn’t met, but now that I’ve taken it with both hands I’m happy.”

Chad Le Clos, a swimmer from South Africa, could be on his way to overtake both Adams and Gault as one of the most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes.

The 30-year-old currently has 17 medals to his name, and since he is competing at the 2022 games in Birmingham, will equal the record if he lands a podium finish in any of the six events he is participating in at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre.

Chad le Clos of South Africa looks on after competing in the Men’s 200m Butterfly during day one of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on December 16, 2021 in Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Talking about the record, Clos said: “We’ll take that [record] whatever way it comes.

“I am very excited. I have prepared as well as I could with everything that has happened, I’m in good shape.

“I don’t make excuses. If I’m going to race, I’m going to race.