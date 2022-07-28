The Commonwealth Games begins on Thursday 28 July 2022 with 19 different sports taking place across 11 days.

We are now just a few hours away from the beginning of the 2022 Commonwealth Games which is taking place in Birmingham.

The Opening Ceremony is set to commence later this evening (Thursday 28 July) with Duran Duran getting the party started.

Nearly 5,000 athletes have come from all around the world to compete in the Games and earn as many medals as possible for their nation or territory.

The multi-sport event initially saw just 400 athletes from 11 nations compete back in its inaugural competition in 1930 but 72 nations are now set to take part in the 19 different sports.

As fans descend on the West Midlands to watch and support their favourite athletes compete in athletic, swimming and other sporting events, here is all you need to know about when the competition schedule and when each discipline will begin:

When is the Commonwealth Games 2022?

Birmingham is hosting the event from Thursday 28 July 2022 until Monday 8 August 2022. The opening and closing ceremonies are taking place at the Alexander Stadium with the other sport events being held around the city.

Adam Peaty is one of Team England’s strongest contenders for providing medals

Here is a comprehensive schedule for all of the events from the Commonwealth Games. All times listed are British Summer Time.

Friday 29 July 2022:

Aquatics Swimming: 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm -10pm

10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm -10pm Badminton : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm Basketball and wheechair basketball : 3.30pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10pm

: 3.30pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10pm Boxing : 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9pm

: 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9pm Cricket T20: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

T20: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Cycling Track and Para Track : 10am - 1pm and 4pm - 6.30pm

: 10am - 1pm and 4pm - 6.30pm Gymnastics Artistic: 9am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 8.30pm

9am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 8.30pm Hockey : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm

: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm Netball : 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Rugby Sevens : 9am - 1.30pm and 5.30 - 10pm

: 9am - 1.30pm and 5.30 - 10pm Squash : 12pm - 3.15pm and 6pm - 8.30pm

: 12pm - 3.15pm and 6pm - 8.30pm Table Tennis : 9.30pm - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm

: 9.30pm - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm Triathlon and Para Triathlon: 9.30pm - 3.15pm

Saturday 30 July 2022:

Athletics Marathon: 7am - 1.30pm

7am - 1.30pm Aquatics Swimming: 10.30pm - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

10.30pm - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Badminton : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 2pm - 5.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 2pm - 5.30pm Basketball and wheelchair basketball : 3.30pm - 6pm and 7.30 - 10pm

: 3.30pm - 6pm and 7.30 - 10pm Beach Volleyball : 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Boxing : 12pm - 5pm and 6.30pm - 9pm

: 12pm - 5pm and 6.30pm - 9pm Cricket : 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Cyling Track and Para Track : 10am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 7pm

: 10am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 7pm Gymnastics Artisti c: 9am - 2pm and 4.30pm - 10pm

c: 9am - 2pm and 4.30pm - 10pm Hockey : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5pm and 7pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5pm and 7pm - 10.30pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm

: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm Netball : 12pm - 3.15pm and 8pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3.15pm and 8pm - 9.30pm Rugby Sevens : 9am - 1.30pm and 5.30pm -10.30pm

: 9am - 1.30pm and 5.30pm -10.30pm Squash : 12pm - 2.30pm and 8pm - 8.30pm

: 12pm - 2.30pm and 8pm - 8.30pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30am - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm

: 9.30am - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm Triathlon and Para Triathlon : 9.30am - 3.15pm

: 9.30am - 3.15pm Weightlifting: 9am - 1.45pm; 3.30pm-5.45pm and 8pm-10.15pm

Sunday 31 July 2022

Aquatics Swimming : 10.30pm - 12.30pm and 7pm-10pm

: 10.30pm - 12.30pm and 7pm-10pm Badminton : 7pm - 10.30pm

: 7pm - 10.30pm Basketball and wheelchair Basketball : 3.30pm - 6pm

: 3.30pm - 6pm Beach Volleyball : 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Boxing : 12pm - 5pm and 6.30pm - 9pm

: 12pm - 5pm and 6.30pm - 9pm Cricket : 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Cycling Track and Para Track : 10am - 1.30pm and 3pm - 7pm

: 10am - 1.30pm and 3pm - 7pm Gymnastics Artistic : 9am - 12pm and 2.30pm - 5.30pm

: 9am - 12pm and 2.30pm - 5.30pm Hockey : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowl s: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm

s: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm Netball : 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Rugby Sevens : 11am - 2.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm

: 11am - 2.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm Squash : 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.3am - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm

: 9.3am - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm Weightlifting: 9.30am - 1.45pm; 3.30pm - 5.45pm and 8pm - 10.15pm

Monday 1 August 2022:

Aquatics Swimming : 10.30am - 12.30am and 7pm - 10pm

: 10.30am - 12.30am and 7pm - 10pm Badminton : 11am - 5pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 5pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm Basketball and wheelchair Basketball: 3pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10.30pm

3pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10.30pm Beach Volleyball : 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Boxing : 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm Cycling Track and Para Track : 2pm - 9pm

: 2pm - 9pm Gymnastics Artistic : 1pm - 5pm

: 1pm - 5pm Hockey : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm Judo : 10am - 3pm and 5pm - 7.45pm

: 10am - 3pm and 5pm - 7.45pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm

: 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm Netball : 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Squash : 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30am - 2.45pm and 4.30pm - 9.30pm

: 9.30am - 2.45pm and 4.30pm - 9.30pm Weightlifting: 9.30am - 12pm; 2pm - 4.30pm and 6.30pm - 9pm

Tuesday 2 August:

Athletics and Para Athletics : 10am - 1.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm

: 10am - 1.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm Aquatics Swimming : 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Badminton : 11am - 3pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 3pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm Basketball and wheelchair Basketball : 3pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10pm

: 3pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10pm Beach Volleyball : 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Boxing : 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9.45pm

: 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9.45pm Cricket T20 : 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Gymnastics Artistic : 1pm - 5pm

: 1pm - 5pm Hockey : 9am - 12.30pm and 2pm - 5.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm and 2pm - 5.30pm Judo : 10am - 3pm and 5pm - 7.45pm

: 10am - 3pm and 5pm - 7.45pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : 8.30am - 3pm and 4.15pm - 7pm

: 8.30am - 3pm and 4.15pm - 7pm Netball : 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Squash : 4pm - 7.30pm

: 4pm - 7.30pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 11am - 4.30pm

: 11am - 4.30pm Weightlifting: 9.30pm - 12pm ; 2pm - 4.30pm and 4.30pm - 9pm

Wednesday 3 August:

Athletics and Para Athletics: 10am - 1.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm

10am - 1.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm Aquatics Swimming : 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Badminton : 8am - 3pm and 4.30pm - 10.30pm

: 8am - 3pm and 4.30pm - 10.30pm Beach Volleyball : 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Boxing : 12pm - 4pm

: 12pm - 4pm Cricket T20 : 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Cycling Mountain Bike : 11.30pm -4pm

: 11.30pm -4pm Hockey : 9am - 12.30pm;2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm;2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm Judo : 10am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 7.45pm

: 10am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 7.45pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.45pm

: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.45pm Netball : 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Squash : 10am - 1pm and 4pm - 8.30pm

: 10am - 1pm and 4pm - 8.30pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 8.45pm

: 9.30am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 8.45pm Weightlifting: 9.30am - 12pm; 2pm - 4.30pm and 6.30pm - 9pm

Thursday 4 August:

Athletics and Para Athletics : 10am - 1pm and 6.30pm - 10pm

: 10am - 1pm and 6.30pm - 10pm Aquatics Diving : 1pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 1pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9pm Badminton : 9am - 3pm and 4.30pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 3pm and 4.30pm - 10.30pm Beach Volleyball: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Boxing : 12pm - 4pm and 6pm - 10pm

: 12pm - 4pm and 6pm - 10pm Cricket T20 : 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Cycling Time Trial : 10am - 4pm

: 10am - 4pm Gymnastics Rythmic : 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Hockey : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 9pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 9pm - 10.30pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm

: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm Netball : 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm Para Powerlifting : 3pm - 5.45pm and 7.30pm - 10.15pm

: 3pm - 5.45pm and 7.30pm - 10.15pm Squash : 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30pm - 2.15pm and 4pm - 8.30pm

Friday 5 August:

Athletics and Para Athletics : 10am - 3pm and 6.30pm - 10pm

: 10am - 3pm and 6.30pm - 10pm Aquatics Diving : 10am - 1pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 10am - 1pm and 6pm - 9pm Badminton : 11am - 3.30pm and 5.30pm - 10pm

: 11am - 3.30pm and 5.30pm - 10pm Beach Volleyball : 11am - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm

: 11am - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm Gymnastics Rhythmic : 1.30pm - 5.30pm

: 1.30pm - 5.30pm Hockey : 9am - 1.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 1.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm

8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm Netball : 9am - 1pm and 2.30pm - 6.30pm

: 9am - 1pm and 2.30pm - 6.30pm Squash : 12am - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 12am - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30am - 2pm and 4pm - 8.30pm

: 9.30am - 2pm and 4pm - 8.30pm Wrestling: 10.30am - 1.30pm and 5pm - 7.30pm

Saturday 6 August:

Athletics and Para Athletics : 10am - 1.15pm and 6.30pm - 9.45pm

: 10am - 1.15pm and 6.30pm - 9.45pm Aquatics Diving : 10am - 1pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 10am - 1pm and 6pm - 9pm Badminton : 11am - 3.30pm and 5.30pm - 10pm

: 11am - 3.30pm and 5.30pm - 10pm Beach Volleyball : 3pm - 5pm and 8pm - 10pm

: 3pm - 5pm and 8pm - 10pm Boxing : 10.30 - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm

: 10.30 - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm Cricket T20 : 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm

: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm Gymnastics Rhythmic: 10am - 1pm

10am - 1pm Hockey : 9am - 1.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 1.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm

: 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm Netball : 9am - 11am and 2.30pm - 4.30pm

: 9am - 11am and 2.30pm - 4.30pm Squash : 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm

: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 10pm

: 9.30am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 10pm Wrestling: 10.30am - 1.30pm and 5pm - 7.30pm

Sunday 7 August:

Athletics and Para Athletics : 10am - 1.15pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm

: 10am - 1.15pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm Aquatics Diving : 10am - 1pm and 5.30pm - 8.30pm

: 10am - 1pm and 5.30pm - 8.30pm Badminton : 9am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 10.30pm

: 9am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 10.30pm Beach Volleyball: 3pm - 5.30pm and 8pm - 10.30pm

3pm - 5.30pm and 8pm - 10.30pm Boxing : 10.30am - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm

: 10.30am - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm Cricket T20 : 10am - 1.30pm and 5pm - 8.30pm

: 10am - 1.30pm and 5pm - 8.30pm Cycling Road Race : 8am - 5pm

: 8am - 5pm Hockey : 9am - 2pm and 5pm - 8pm

: 9am - 2pm and 5pm - 8pm Netball : 1.30pm - 3.30pm and 8.30pm - 10.30pm

: 1.30pm - 3.30pm and 8.30pm - 10.30pm Squash : 1pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 8.15pm

: 1pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 8.15pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 2.45pm and 4pm - 9pm

Monday 8 August: