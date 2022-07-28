We are now just a few hours away from the beginning of the 2022 Commonwealth Games which is taking place in Birmingham.
The Opening Ceremony is set to commence later this evening (Thursday 28 July) with Duran Duran getting the party started.
Nearly 5,000 athletes have come from all around the world to compete in the Games and earn as many medals as possible for their nation or territory.
The multi-sport event initially saw just 400 athletes from 11 nations compete back in its inaugural competition in 1930 but 72 nations are now set to take part in the 19 different sports.
As fans descend on the West Midlands to watch and support their favourite athletes compete in athletic, swimming and other sporting events, here is all you need to know about when the competition schedule and when each discipline will begin:
When is the Commonwealth Games 2022?
Birmingham is hosting the event from Thursday 28 July 2022 until Monday 8 August 2022. The opening and closing ceremonies are taking place at the Alexander Stadium with the other sport events being held around the city.
Here is a comprehensive schedule for all of the events from the Commonwealth Games. All times listed are British Summer Time.
Friday 29 July 2022:
- Aquatics Swimming: 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm -10pm
- Badminton: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm
- Basketball and wheechair basketball: 3.30pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9pm
- Cricket T20: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Cycling Track and Para Track: 10am - 1pm and 4pm - 6.30pm
- Gymnastics Artistic: 9am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 8.30pm
- Hockey: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm
- Netball: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Rugby Sevens: 9am - 1.30pm and 5.30 - 10pm
- Squash: 12pm - 3.15pm and 6pm - 8.30pm
- Table Tennis: 9.30pm - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm
- Triathlon and Para Triathlon: 9.30pm - 3.15pm
Saturday 30 July 2022:
- Athletics Marathon: 7am - 1.30pm
- Aquatics Swimming: 10.30pm - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Badminton: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 2pm - 5.30pm
- Basketball and wheelchair basketball: 3.30pm - 6pm and 7.30 - 10pm
- Beach Volleyball: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 12pm - 5pm and 6.30pm - 9pm
- Cricket: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Cyling Track and Para Track: 10am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 7pm
- Gymnastics Artistic: 9am - 2pm and 4.30pm - 10pm
- Hockey: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5pm and 7pm - 10.30pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm
- Netball: 12pm - 3.15pm and 8pm - 9.30pm
- Rugby Sevens: 9am - 1.30pm and 5.30pm -10.30pm
- Squash: 12pm - 2.30pm and 8pm - 8.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm
- Triathlon and Para Triathlon: 9.30am - 3.15pm
- Weightlifting: 9am - 1.45pm; 3.30pm-5.45pm and 8pm-10.15pm
Sunday 31 July 2022
- Aquatics Swimming: 10.30pm - 12.30pm and 7pm-10pm
- Badminton: 7pm - 10.30pm
- Basketball and wheelchair Basketball: 3.30pm - 6pm
- Beach Volleyball: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 12pm - 5pm and 6.30pm - 9pm
- Cricket: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Cycling Track and Para Track: 10am - 1.30pm and 3pm - 7pm
- Gymnastics Artistic: 9am - 12pm and 2.30pm - 5.30pm
- Hockey: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm
- Netball: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Rugby Sevens: 11am - 2.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm
- Squash: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.3am - 2.30pm and 4pm - 9pm
- Weightlifting: 9.30am - 1.45pm; 3.30pm - 5.45pm and 8pm - 10.15pm
Monday 1 August 2022:
- Aquatics Swimming: 10.30am - 12.30am and 7pm - 10pm
- Badminton: 11am - 5pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm
- Basketball and wheelchair Basketball: 3pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10.30pm
- Beach Volleyball: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm
- Cycling Track and Para Track: 2pm - 9pm
- Gymnastics Artistic: 1pm - 5pm
- Hockey: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm
- Judo: 10am - 3pm and 5pm - 7.45pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm
- Netball: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Squash: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 2.45pm and 4.30pm - 9.30pm
- Weightlifting: 9.30am - 12pm; 2pm - 4.30pm and 6.30pm - 9pm
Tuesday 2 August:
- Athletics and Para Athletics: 10am - 1.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm
- Aquatics Swimming: 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Badminton: 11am - 3pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm
- Basketball and wheelchair Basketball: 3pm - 6pm and 7.30pm - 10pm
- Beach Volleyball: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 12pm - 3pm and 6.30pm - 9.45pm
- Cricket T20: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Gymnastics Artistic: 1pm - 5pm
- Hockey: 9am - 12.30pm and 2pm - 5.30pm
- Judo: 10am - 3pm and 5pm - 7.45pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 3pm and 4.15pm - 7pm
- Netball: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Squash: 4pm - 7.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 11am - 4.30pm
- Weightlifting: 9.30pm - 12pm ; 2pm - 4.30pm and 4.30pm - 9pm
Wednesday 3 August:
- Athletics and Para Athletics: 10am - 1.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm
- Aquatics Swimming: 10.30am - 12.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Badminton: 8am - 3pm and 4.30pm - 10.30pm
- Beach Volleyball: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 12pm - 4pm
- Cricket T20: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Cycling Mountain Bike: 11.30pm -4pm
- Hockey: 9am - 12.30pm;2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm
- Judo: 10am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 7.45pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.45pm
- Netball: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Squash: 10am - 1pm and 4pm - 8.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 8.45pm
- Weightlifting: 9.30am - 12pm; 2pm - 4.30pm and 6.30pm - 9pm
Thursday 4 August:
- Athletics and Para Athletics: 10am - 1pm and 6.30pm - 10pm
- Aquatics Diving: 1pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Badminton: 9am - 3pm and 4.30pm - 10.30pm
- Beach Volleyball: 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 12pm - 4pm and 6pm - 10pm
- Cricket T20: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Cycling Time Trial : 10am - 4pm
- Gymnastics Rythmic: 12pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Hockey: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 9pm - 10.30pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 1.45pm and 3pm - 8.15pm
- Netball: 9am - 12.30pm; 2pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10.30pm
- Para Powerlifting: 3pm - 5.45pm and 7.30pm - 10.15pm
- Squash: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30pm - 2.15pm and 4pm - 8.30pm
Friday 5 August:
- Athletics and Para Athletics: 10am - 3pm and 6.30pm - 10pm
- Aquatics Diving: 10am - 1pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Badminton: 11am - 3.30pm and 5.30pm - 10pm
- Beach Volleyball: 11am - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 10pm
- Gymnastics Rhythmic: 1.30pm - 5.30pm
- Hockey: 9am - 1.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm
- Netball: 9am - 1pm and 2.30pm - 6.30pm
- Squash: 12am - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 2pm and 4pm - 8.30pm
- Wrestling: 10.30am - 1.30pm and 5pm - 7.30pm
Saturday 6 August:
- Athletics and Para Athletics: 10am - 1.15pm and 6.30pm - 9.45pm
- Aquatics Diving: 10am - 1pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Badminton: 11am - 3.30pm and 5.30pm - 10pm
- Beach Volleyball: 3pm - 5pm and 8pm - 10pm
- Boxing: 10.30 - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm
- Cricket T20: 11am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 9.30pm
- Gymnastics Rhythmic: 10am - 1pm
- Hockey: 9am - 1.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30am - 3.15pm and 4.30pm - 7.45pm
- Netball: 9am - 11am and 2.30pm - 4.30pm
- Squash: 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 9pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 2.15pm and 4pm - 10pm
- Wrestling: 10.30am - 1.30pm and 5pm - 7.30pm
Sunday 7 August:
- Athletics and Para Athletics: 10am - 1.15pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm
- Aquatics Diving: 10am - 1pm and 5.30pm - 8.30pm
- Badminton: 9am - 2.30pm and 5pm - 10.30pm
- Beach Volleyball: 3pm - 5.30pm and 8pm - 10.30pm
- Boxing: 10.30am - 1pm; 2.30pm - 5.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm
- Cricket T20: 10am - 1.30pm and 5pm - 8.30pm
- Cycling Road Race: 8am - 5pm
- Hockey: 9am - 2pm and 5pm - 8pm
- Netball: 1.30pm - 3.30pm and 8.30pm - 10.30pm
- Squash: 1pm - 3.30pm and 6pm - 8.15pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 2.45pm and 4pm - 9pm
Monday 8 August:
- Aquatics Diving: 10am - 1pm
- Badminton: 8am - 2.15pm
- Hockey: 9am - 11.30am and 12.30pm - 3pm
- Squash: 10am - 2.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30am - 1.15pm