The studio in Centenary Square overlooks some of the most iconic landmarks in Birmingham

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are underway in Birmingham and the BBC have been right at the heart of the action, providing coverage, commentary and analysis to sporting fans throughout the world.

In total the BBC will broadcast a total of 200 hours of live coverage over the duration of the Commonwealth Games. Its platforms include BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three whilst also streaming events on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

England is hosting the Commonwealth Games for the third time in its history, with previous games coming in London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002.

The BBC Studio has taken centre stage for the event with the eyes of the world being set on England’s second city.

Where is the BBC studio for the Commonwealth Games in 2022?

BBC Sport’s main studio for the Commonwealth Games is in Centenary Square, an iconic area in the heart of Birmingham’s city centre, and it is part of the Commonwealth Games merchandise megastore in the square.

The BBC Studio has been built following a collaboration between the Birmingham City Council and Cube Management who have built the megastore and the BBC’s main studio, which will be situated on top.

The executive producer for major events at the BBC, Jonny Bramley, said: “It’s a real view, the location will give viewers a taste of Birmingham and the excitement of the Games.”

The 60 metre long Commonwealth Games megastore and BBC Studios site cost an estimated £16 million to develop.

What landmarks can be seen from the BBC studio in Birmingham?

Directly behind the presenters is the 10 storey library of Birmingham, which is 31,000 square metres, making it one of the largest public libraries in the world. In the golden cylinder that tops the building is the Shakespeare Memorial Room that houses work related to the well known playwright.

To the left of the presenters there is the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, the city’s producing theatre which includes three stages and a restaurant. It opened in 1913 and is one of the longest-established of Britain’s building based theatre companies.

There is also a view from the studio of Symphony Hall, a £30 million concert venue which is regarded as one of the best in the world. It was officially opened by the Queen in 1991 and it is the home to the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.