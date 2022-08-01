Basketball 3x3 is one of the three new sports to feature in the Commonwealth Games in 2022

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is now underway in Birmingham with 72 nations and around 6,600 athletes all competing for glory.

There are a total of 19 sports and eight para sports at this year’s Games and one of the new sports to feature will be basketball 3x3.

The inaugural 3x3 basketball will feature eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams for the running version of the game, and six men’s and six women’s teams taking part in wheelchair basketball 3x3.

Basketball 3x3 is a huge attraction at this year’s Commonwealth Games with Team England targeting medals.

Here is everything you need to know about Basketball 3x3.

Orlan Jackman of Team England shoots the ball against Team Australia (Getty Images)

What is Basketball 3x3?

Basketball 3x3 is a variation of basketball which is played three-a- side. It is an action packed, smaller format of the 5x5 game, which has enjoyed a rapid rise in popularity from the bustling streets of America to the Olympic Games.

Basketball 3x3 originated in the USA in the late 1980s and its soaring popularity eventually saw it being structured into a professional sport by the basketball federation (FIBA).

The first official FIBA 3x3 event was held in 2010 at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. Since then it has been played at the 2015 European Games in Baku and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

All of the basketball 3x3 games will be held at Smithfields site, which has been transformed in preparation for Birmingham 2022.

What are the rules of Basketball 3x3?

Basketball 3x3 is a shortened version of the 5x5 version that previously featured in the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006 and the Gold Coast in 2018.

Unlike the 5x5 game which is played on a full-scale basketball court with two hoops at either end, 3x3 games are played on a half court- measuring 11m in length and 15m in width. There is just one single hoop which both teams aim to attack.

The playing area is divided into two parts by a semi circular arc, the area inside the arc is a one-point-zone whereas the area outside the arc is a two-point zone.

The teams are made up of three players with both teams having one substitute each. The game begins with a coin toss and the winner can decide whether to start the game as the offensive team or the defensive team.

Possession switches between the teams after every made basket, whether it is a successful attempt or if it is unsuccessful. The defensive team is also able to gain possession through a steal, block or defensive rebound.

Like we see with traditional basketball, there is a shot clock which determines the time a team can have the ball before attempting to shoot. In 3x3 basketball teams have 12 seconds to score - which is half the amount of regular basketball.

Games are 10 minutes long and the objective of the game is to be the first team to reach 21 points, if neither team has amassed that amount in the allocated time, then the victory will be awarded to the team with the most points at that time in the game.

If the score is tied by the end of the timer, then overtime will come into effect and the team which began on the defensive team will begin with possession of the ball. The first team to score two points in overtime will win the contest.

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule

Basketball 3x3 Men’s Quarter-Final

Canada vs New Zealand - 3pm

Australia vs Kenya - 5pm

Basketball 3x3 Men’s Semi-Final

Scotland and England have both progressed to the semi-final stage and will face the winners of the quarter final games. Scotland’s semi-final game will take place at 7.30pm and England will play at 10pm.

Basketball 3x3 Women’s Quarter-Final

Scotland vs Canada - 3.30pm

England vs Kenya - 5.30pm

Basketball 3x3 Women’s Semi-Final

Australia and New Zealand have both progressed into the semi-final. Australia’s semi-final game will take place at 8pm and New Zealand will be in action at 9.30pm.

Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Women’s Semi-Final

Canada vs Scotland - 4pm

Australia vs England - 4.30pm

Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Men’s Semi-Final

England vs Australia - 10.30pm