England have never won the women’s tournament before, with Scott hoping 2022 will be the year

Former footballer turned presenter Alex Scott has plenty to say about the Women’s Euros 2022.

Scott, who played for England and Arsenal, predicts that the upcoming final “will be a battle” for the England team.

The BBC presenter has said she is “getting my goosebumps” thinking about the atmosphere in Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

So, who is Alex Scott and how many many caps for England did she win?

BBC Presenter, Alex Scott speaks prior to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Quarter Final match between Germany and Austria (Pic: Getty Images)

Who is Alex Scott?

Alex Scott MBE is a former Arsenal and England footballer from London.

Scott is from Jamaican descent on her father’s side and discovered her mother’s Jewish heritage on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are programme in 2021.

She started playing football for Arsenal at only eight-years-old and went on to represent the team for the next two decades.

Scott also did a two year stint at Birmingham City in 2004 and 2005 and played soccer in the USA from 2009 to 2012 before retiring from football in 2017.

She was named the BBC’s first female pundit in 2018 and joined the Sky Sports Super Sunday Team.

BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott stands next to the FA Cup Trophy on the pitch in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images)

Scott has opened up about the online abuse she has faced after taking on these roles.

Speaking to the Daily Mail she said: “I was drinking most nights. I would easily go through bottles to try and switch off.

“It was the only thing that could help me sleep or numb everything that was going on around me. It was the death threats, the abuse, all of that.”

Scott is currently presenting the Women’s Euros 2022, which has seen England reach the final.

How many England caps did she win?

Scott has won 140 caps for England and represented Great Britain’s football team in the London 2012 Olympics, coming in fifth.

Who did she play for?

The former footballer has had a varied career, enjoying time at Arsenal, Birmingham City and the Boston Breakers in America.

Scott retired from football in 2017 and was awarded an OBE for her contribution to the sport.

Does she have a partner?

Scott keeps her personal life private and has not publicly announced that she is in a relationship.

She has previously been linked to Coronation Street actor Sam Robertson, after they were spotted getting cosy together in London.

Robertson, who is known for playing the role of Ken Barlow’s grandson, Adam has not commented on their relationship.

However, it would appear that Scott is now single, as during a conversation on The One Show in February 2022 she said: “I know I’m single, don’t!”

What has she said about England vs Germany final?

Scott is currently presenting the Women’s Euros 2022 as a pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports.

Speaking after the semi-final win against Sweden she shared her enthusiasm for the team’s performance.

Scott said: “Is this real? What England have shown throughout this tournament, which is absolutely a credit to them, is all sides [of the game]”

A woman has her photograph taken in front of a mural dedicated to England forward Fran Kirby on the Kirby Estate in London (Pic: Getty Images)

She added: “You’ve seen them frustrated in their opening game, you’ve seen them blow away Norway, you’ve seen them on the ropes against Spain and today a pure and intelligent England finding a way back into the game and brushing away Sweden.