England are among a number of nations who planned to wear the One Love rainbow armband at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England captain Harry Kane and a number of other World Cup captains were set to wear an armband bearing a rainbow design at this winter’s Qatar World Cup, to help send an anti-discriminatory message against homophobia.

The Three Lions skipper was going to be one of nine on-field leaders from European countries to make the gesture in the upcoming tournament.

Kane has worn a rainbow armband in the past, and did so at last summer’s Euro 2020 finals in honour of Pride Month, including a match against Germany. Die Mannschaft captain Manuel Neuer also wore a similar armband for that fixture.

However, it now appears that the armband will not be worn, after a threat from FIFA to impose sanctions on those doing so. Here’s everything you need to know about the rainbow armband, and whether players will wear it in Qatar...

Will Harry Kane wear a rainbow armband at the Qatar World Cup?

As it stands, it looks highly unlikely that the England captain will wear a rainbow armband in Qatar this winter - be it for the opener against Iran, or any further matches, due to a threat of sanctions from FIFA.

The gesture was designed to send a clear message of support to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as acting as a refutation to homophobia and discrimination.

Alongside Kane, eight other captains from European nations were preparing to wear rainbow armbands. Ahead of the tournament, a brief statement from the English Football Association read: “We may all be competing against each other on the pitch but we stand together against all forms of discrimination. This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society.”

As well as the multi-coloured design, the armband in question was set to also display the message: “One Love”.

What have the FA said?

The Football Associations of England, Wales, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland have now released joint statement about the One Love armband: "FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

"We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways."

Why do people wear the rainbow armband?

The rainbow has long since been a symbol of the LGBTQ community, and was adpoted in 1978. The colours on a rainbow flag reflect the diversity of the LGBTQ community, and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender.

Various variations of the flag have been created, each with the intention of representing members and segments of the broader community. As such, the decision to wear a rainbow armband at the Qatar World Cup was a direct acknowledgment of the belief in equality and inclusivity in relation to matters of sexuality and gender.

How does Qatar handle LGBTQ rights?

Members of the LGBTQ community face legal challenges in Qatar not experienced by non-members. In particular, male homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine.

As well as the penal code, the gulf state also runs Sharia courts, where the punishment for Muslim men engaging in same-sex activity could technically receive the death penalty. It’s worth pointing out, however, that there has been no recorded occurrence of this happening. In addition, the Qatari government does not recognise same-sex marriage or civil partnerships, nor does it allow people in Qatar to campaign for LGBTQ rights.

Will LGBTQ fans be allowed at the Qatar World Cup?

Fatma Al-Nuaimi, the Executive Director of Communications for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy of the World Cup 2022, says Qatar has hosted around 600 international events since being awarded hosting rights and claims that there have been no incidents of discrimination.