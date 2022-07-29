England have opened their defence of the Netball gold they won in 2018 with a 74-22 victory over Trinidad & Tobago.

The opening day of Commonwealth Games action from Birmingham 2022 has seen some terrific action in events such as triathlon, lawn bowls and rugby sevens.

One of the highlights of the opening day though is the first matches of the netball contest with defending champions England and the most successful side in the history of the games, Australia, both in action.

Here is everything you need to know about the netball including the fixtures, group and how to watch the action:

Netball 2022: When do England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland play next?

Fellow home nations Scotland and Wales are in the same group as the Aussies and the Welsh will be in action later on in the day on Friday when they face Jamaica with that match scheduled to start at 6pm (BST).

Meanwhile, Scotland’s first match is due to be played on Saturday, July 30 at 12pm when they face Australia.

Northern Ireland are in the same group as England and they play their first match in the last game of the day on Friday against New Zealand.

The full schedule of matches is available to view at the offcial Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website.

Netball 2022 groups and schedule

The netball event sees the 12 participating nations divided into two groups.

Four teams in total (two from each group) advance to the semi-finals with the winners and losers from those two matches moving on to the gold and bronze medal matches.

The other eight nations will take part in a series of head-to-head matches with pairings based on where they finish in their group tables to determine eleventh, ninth, seventh and fifth place.

Thos matches are due to be played on August 5, the semi-finals on August 6 and the gold and bronze medal matches on August 7.

All matches are being played at the National Exhibition Centre.

The groups are:

Group A

Australia

Jamaica

South Africa

Scotland

Wales

Barbados

Group B

England

New Zealand

Malawi

Uganda

Northern Ireland

Trinidad & Tobago

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on TV

The BBC will provide coverage of the Games and will show over 200 hours of the action, across up to 11 livestreams.

The Games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Coverage will also be broadcast on BBC iPlayer , the BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Commonwealth gold medallists Max Whitlock and Beth Tweedle will join an expert panel of analysts, which will also feature Olympic gold medalists Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who will cover athletics.

Other former athletes covering the games include Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmons, Mark Foster and Ama Agbeze.

From the studio based in Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohmmad, Holly Hamiliton and Ayo Akinwolere will provide daily live TV coverage.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 highlights