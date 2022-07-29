England’s Alex Yee won the first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the men’s triathlon

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are officially underway and one of the very first events to kick off the action is the men’s and women’s triathlon.

The multi discipline sport saw England’s Alex Yee pick up the first gold medal of the Birmingham games ahead of New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde.

Meanwhile, the women’s race gets underway later on Friday with the Mixed Team Relay and para triathlon action set to go ahead on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about the sport including route, schedule, timetable, distances and results:

What is triathalon?

Triathlon is a multisport endurance race consisting of swimming, cycling, and running sections over various distances.

The sport dates back to the 1920s and has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 2002.

England are the most successful nation in the sport’s Commonwealth Games history with five gold medals while Australia have won the most medals overall with 12 (Three gold, four silver and five bronze).

Birmingham 2022 Triathlon route

Per the official Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website, the route for the triathlon and para triathlon is as follows:

Swim

The Triathlon swim section of the event will take place in Powell’s Pool in Sutton Park, starting on a purpose-built pontoon.

The athletes will run from the swim course into transition within Sutton Park.

Cycle

The cycling section of the course is 5km in length and starts within Sutton Park.

Each individual athlete will complete 4 laps of the cycling course, except for the mixed relay event in which each athlete will complete a single lap.

When cycling the athletes will exit the park via Stonehouse Road and head straight onto Boldmere Road, passing through Boldmere High Street which will be a key area for spectators.

The course will then turn right off Boldmere Road at Antrobus Road and loop back around to Jockey Road, before turning back onto Monmouth Drive and cycle past Boldmere Golf Course.

The athletes will turn back onto Stonehouse drive then into the Sutton Park, before either heading to the turnaround point or the dismount line, both located within the venue.

Run

The entire route for the running section is located within Sutton Park. It is 2.5km in length, with each athlete completing two laps (apart from in the mixed relay), with a turnaround point within the venue.

Birmingham 2022 Triathlon distances

The distances for the men’s women’s and para singles events is:

Swim - 750m

Cycle - 20km (4 x5km lap)

Run - 5km (2 laps of 2.5km)

The distances for the mixed relay is:

Swim - 300m

Cycle - 4 laps of 5km (1 per athlete)

Run - 4 laps of 2km (1 per athlete)

Birmingham 2022 Triathlon schedule & results

The men’s individual triathlon event was one of the first to take place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with England’s Alex Yee taking the gold medal.

The women’s individual race is due to take place on the afternoon of Friday July 29, getting underway just after 2:30pm (BST).