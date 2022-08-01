Team England have given an update on Matt Walls after the crash at the velodrome

England cylcist Matt Walls has been left “pretty banged up” after suffering a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (31 July).

Wallsand fellow British cyclist Matt Bostock were taken to hospital after the incident at the Velodrome in London, which is hosting the track cycling for Birmingham 2022.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update has now been given on status of Matt Walls and Matt Bostock.

Isle of Man's Matthew Bostock is carried on a stretcher following a massive crash during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round cycling event on day three of the Commonwealth Games, at the Lee Valley VeloPark in east London, on July 31, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What happened?

A horror crash on the final lap of a Scratch Race event saw events at the velodrome “abandoned” after two cyclists from Team England were seriously injured.

One of the injured cyclists went over the barrier into the crowd, while another was stretched away from the track.

It took place in the 15km Scratch Race qualifying event.

England’s Matt Walls was involved in the terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.

Two other riders – the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee – were also taken to hospital, while two spectators were treated for minor injuries at the velodrome.

Who is injured and what has been said?

Matt Walls, from Team England, and Matt Bostock, from the Isle of Man team, were injured in the crash.

British Cycling earlier tweeted: “ Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

“We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can.”

Walls said in an update to fans that he needed a few stitches but was not seriously injured in the crash.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Thank you everyone for the messages and support! I’ve somehow come away with no serious injures just a few stitches and pretty banged up. I really hope everyone else involved is ok including the spectators that may have been injured @TeamEngland @birminghamcg22 #B2022 .”

Is there an update on the cyclists?

A statement from Team England said: “Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, scrapes and bruises but thankfully no major injuries.

“We send our best wishes to all other riders and spectators involved in the crash and thank the medical teams for their expert care.”

The Isle of Man team said Bostock had a CT scan from which the initial prognosis was positive, and he was later discharged.

A statement from Team Isle of Man said: “Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash.”

Have cycling events been stopped?

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games official live blog said: “The velodrome has now been abandoned and the venue is being cleared, because of the collision which occurred earlier.”

Events have since resummed at the velodrome in London.

Dame Laura Kenny has called for bigger barriers or screens to be fitted in velodromes after the crash and said she fears the sport is growing more dangerous.

The five-time Olympic champion said: “I think the crashes are getting worse and it’s because the speeds are getting higher, the positions (on the bike) are getting more extreme. Some of the pursuit positions people are getting in, you see people crashing into the back of people.

“At some point the UCI are going to have to put a cap on these positions. Maybe there should be screens because Matt should not have been able to go over the top and into the crowd, that’s pretty damn dangerous.

“It’s the third time now I’ve been in a velodrome and witnessed someone go over the top. (Matt) was laughing and making jokes with the paramedics which is brilliant to hear but if he’d (not gone over) he would have done less damage and certainly done less damage to the little girl”.

Is this the first crash of the games?

Joe Truman, another Team England rider, was knocked unconscious in a frightening high-speed crash yesterday (30 July).

England’s Truman had nowhere to go when Australian Matthew Glaetzer touched wheels with Jack Carlin in the second round of the event, with Glaetzer falling in front of Truman who went straight over the top and hit his head.

The 24-year-old initially lay motionless on the infield of the velodrome as medical staff rushed to his aid, and was then helped away in a wheelchair receiving oxygen. He was then transferred to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

It is the just the latest setback for a rider who spent the last two years battling back problems, ruling him out of contention for the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s not easy seeing your pal on the ground like that – he’s a team-mate, I’ve known him a long time and I think he’s taken a good hit to his head when he went down,” Carlin said.

“Joe’s had a few issues during his career but he’s very strong-willed and he’s always come back stronger, so hopefully this is just a hiccup.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious, he’ll be back on the bike again in a matter of weeks and he’s got a lot to aim for – (next year) we’ve the Nations Cup, the world championships in Glasgow and the Paris Olympics – he’s got time on his side and, knowing Joe, he will be back stronger than ever.”