The 22nd Commonwealth Games is currently underway in Birmingham, with more than 5,000 athletes competing in 280 medal events over an action packed 11 days.
One of the key events in the sporting calendar is the athletics which will take place over the course of six days at Alexander Stadium. Here’s a full schedule of what’s to come and the main events taking place.
When is athletics taking place at the Commonwealth Games 2022?
The athletics will take place from Tuesday 2 August until Sunday 7 August 2022.
How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on TV
Full coverage for all the events will be provided by the BBC. The Games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Coverage will also be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Red Button.
Ones to watch in the Commonwealth Games 2022
Women’s heptathlon, Wednesday 3 August: Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be aiming for a return to the top as she aims for her first heptathlon title in three years. She is the defending champion, having won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Women’s 100m final, Wednesday 3 August: Team England were dealt a huge blow when Dina Asher-Smith was forced to pull out of the games due to a hamstring injury. However, there could still be reason for English cheer through Daryll Neita, who beat Asher-Smith to complete the 100m and 200m double at the British Championships.
Men’s 100m final, Wednesday 3 August: Defending Commonwealth Akani Simbine will be aiming for another strong showing at this year’s game after the South African made it to a third consecutive World Championship final.
Women’s 800m final, Saturday 6 August: After narrowly missing out on gold in The World Athletics Championships, Keely Hodgkinson will be targeting a gold after making it to the women’s 800m final. Hodkinson burst on the scene during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by breaking the British record in the 800m which was previously held by Kelly Holmes in 1995.
Men’s 1500m final, Saturday 6 August: Jake Wightman produced a sensational performance during the World Athletics Championship in 2022 by becoming the first Briton to win the 1500m in 39 years. He won bronze on the Gold Coast in 2018, but will be targeting a gold medal after an incredible performance at the World Athletics Championships.
Full Schedule for the athletics and para athletics in the Commonwealth Games 2022
Wednesday 3 August
- Womens 400m round 1 - 10.30am
- Women’s heptathlon long jump - 10.50am
- Men’s 800m round 1 - 11.20am
- Men’s T11/12 100m round 1 - 12.02pm
- Men’s 400m round 1 - 12.20pm
- Men’s high jump final - 7pm
- Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - 7.08pm
- Men’s 100m semi-finals - 7.10pm
- Women’s 100m semi-finals - 7.35pm
- Women’s 10,000m final - 8pm
- Women’s shot put final - 8.05pm
- Men’s F42-44/61-64 discus throw final - 8.45pm
- Women’s heptathlon 800m - 9pm
- Men’s T37/38 100m final - 9.20 pm
- Men’s 100m final - 9.30pm
- Women’s 100m final - 9.45pm
Thursday 4 August
- Women’s hammer throw qualifying round - 10am
- Men’s decathlon 100m - 10.15am
- Women’s 200m round 1 - 10.25am
- Men’s decathlon long jump - 11am
- Women’s high jump qualifying - 11.05am
- Men’s 1500m round 1 - 11.25am
- Men’s 200m round 1 - 11.45am
- Men’s decathlon shot put - 12.20pm
- Women’s F42-44/61-64 discus throw - 7pm
- Men’s decathlon high jump - 7.02 pm
- Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 - 7.38pm
- Men’s long jump final - 7.42pm
- Men’s T11/12 100m final - 8.10pm
- Women’s T53/54 1500m final - 8.25pm
- Men’s discus throw final - 8.35pm
- Men’s decathlon 400m - 9pm
- Men’s 110m hurdles final - 9.44pm
Friday 5 August
- Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles - 10.15am
- Women’s 100m hurdles round 1 - 10.26am
- Men’s decathlon discus throw - 10.45am
- Women’s 1500m round 1 - 11.15am
- Men’s 4x 400m relay round 1 - 11.37am
- Women’s long jump qualifying round - 11.40am
- Men’s decathlon pole vault - 12.26pm
- Men’s triple jump qualifying round - 7.05pm
- Men’s shot put final - 7.06pm
- Men’s 200m semi-final - 7.09pm
- Women’s 400m semi-final - 7.32pm
- Men’s decathlon javelin throw - 7.52pm
- Men’s T53/54 1500m final - 7.55pm
- Women’s 200m semi-final - 8.15pm
- Women’s triple jump final - 8.35pm
- Men’s 400m semi-final - 9pm
- Men’s decathlon 1500m - 9.27pm
- Women’s 3000m steeplechase final - 9.42pm
Saturday 6 August
- Women’s high jump final - 10.17am
- Women’s F55-57 shot put final - 10.20am
- Women’s 10,000m race walk final - 10.30am
- Men’s hammer throw final - 11.48am
- Men’s 3000m steeplechase final - 11.50am
- Women’s 4x 100m relay round 1 - 12.15pm
- Men’s 4x 100m relay round 1 - 12.45pm
- Men’s 1500m final - 1.10pm
- Women’s hammer throw final - 7pm
- Men’s pole vault final - 7.10pm
- Women’s 400m hurdles final - 7.30pm
- Women’s 800m final - 7.45pm
- Men’s 5000m final - 8.10pm
- Men’s 400m hurdles final - 8.45pm
- Men’s 200m final - 9.18pm
- Women’s 200m final - 9.44pm
Sunday 7 August
- Men’s triple jump final - 10.15am
- Women’s 100m hurdles final - 10.25am
- Men’s 400m final - 10.45am
- Women’s 400m final - 11am
- Men’s 10,000m race walk final - 11.20am
- Women’s javelin throw final - 11.35am
- Men’s 4x 100m relay final - 12.40pm
- Women’s 4x 100m relay final - 12.54am
- Women’s long jump final - 7.05pm
- Women’s 1500m final - 7.20pm
- Men’s 800m final - 7.35pm
- Men’s javelin throw final - 7.40pm
- Women’s 5000m final - 7.45pm
- Men’s 4x 400m relay final - 8.30pm
- Women’s 4x 400m relay final - 9pm