Jake Wightman will be looking to add more medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022

The 22nd Commonwealth Games is currently underway in Birmingham, with more than 5,000 athletes competing in 280 medal events over an action packed 11 days.

One of the key events in the sporting calendar is the athletics which will take place over the course of six days at Alexander Stadium. Here’s a full schedule of what’s to come and the main events taking place.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be hoping for gold in this years Games (Getty Images)

When is athletics taking place at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The athletics will take place from Tuesday 2 August until Sunday 7 August 2022.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on TV

Full coverage for all the events will be provided by the BBC. The Games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Coverage will also be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Ones to watch in the Commonwealth Games 2022

Women’s heptathlon, Wednesday 3 August: Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be aiming for a return to the top as she aims for her first heptathlon title in three years. She is the defending champion, having won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Women’s 100m final, Wednesday 3 August: Team England were dealt a huge blow when Dina Asher-Smith was forced to pull out of the games due to a hamstring injury. However, there could still be reason for English cheer through Daryll Neita, who beat Asher-Smith to complete the 100m and 200m double at the British Championships.

Men’s 100m final, Wednesday 3 August: Defending Commonwealth Akani Simbine will be aiming for another strong showing at this year’s game after the South African made it to a third consecutive World Championship final.

Women’s 800m final, Saturday 6 August: After narrowly missing out on gold in The World Athletics Championships, Keely Hodgkinson will be targeting a gold after making it to the women’s 800m final. Hodkinson burst on the scene during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by breaking the British record in the 800m which was previously held by Kelly Holmes in 1995.

Men’s 1500m final, Saturday 6 August: Jake Wightman produced a sensational performance during the World Athletics Championship in 2022 by becoming the first Briton to win the 1500m in 39 years. He won bronze on the Gold Coast in 2018, but will be targeting a gold medal after an incredible performance at the World Athletics Championships.

Full Schedule for the athletics and para athletics in the Commonwealth Games 2022

Wednesday 3 August

Womens 400m round 1 - 10.30am

Women’s heptathlon long jump - 10.50am

Men’s 800m round 1 - 11.20am

Men’s T11/12 100m round 1 - 12.02pm

Men’s 400m round 1 - 12.20pm

Men’s high jump final - 7pm

Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - 7.08pm

Men’s 100m semi-finals - 7.10pm

Women’s 100m semi-finals - 7.35pm

Women’s 10,000m final - 8pm

Women’s shot put final - 8.05pm

Men’s F42-44/61-64 discus throw final - 8.45pm

Women’s heptathlon 800m - 9pm

Men’s T37/38 100m final - 9.20 pm

Men’s 100m final - 9.30pm

Women’s 100m final - 9.45pm

Thursday 4 August

Women’s hammer throw qualifying round - 10am

Men’s decathlon 100m - 10.15am

Women’s 200m round 1 - 10.25am

Men’s decathlon long jump - 11am

Women’s high jump qualifying - 11.05am

Men’s 1500m round 1 - 11.25am

Men’s 200m round 1 - 11.45am

Men’s decathlon shot put - 12.20pm

Women’s F42-44/61-64 discus throw - 7pm

Men’s decathlon high jump - 7.02 pm

Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 - 7.38pm

Men’s long jump final - 7.42pm

Men’s T11/12 100m final - 8.10pm

Women’s T53/54 1500m final - 8.25pm

Men’s discus throw final - 8.35pm

Men’s decathlon 400m - 9pm

Men’s 110m hurdles final - 9.44pm

Friday 5 August

Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles - 10.15am

Women’s 100m hurdles round 1 - 10.26am

Men’s decathlon discus throw - 10.45am

Women’s 1500m round 1 - 11.15am

Men’s 4x 400m relay round 1 - 11.37am

Women’s long jump qualifying round - 11.40am

Men’s decathlon pole vault - 12.26pm

Men’s triple jump qualifying round - 7.05pm

Men’s shot put final - 7.06pm

Men’s 200m semi-final - 7.09pm

Women’s 400m semi-final - 7.32pm

Men’s decathlon javelin throw - 7.52pm

Men’s T53/54 1500m final - 7.55pm

Women’s 200m semi-final - 8.15pm

Women’s triple jump final - 8.35pm

Men’s 400m semi-final - 9pm

Men’s decathlon 1500m - 9.27pm

Women’s 3000m steeplechase final - 9.42pm

Saturday 6 August

Women’s high jump final - 10.17am

Women’s F55-57 shot put final - 10.20am

Women’s 10,000m race walk final - 10.30am

Men’s hammer throw final - 11.48am

Men’s 3000m steeplechase final - 11.50am

Women’s 4x 100m relay round 1 - 12.15pm

Men’s 4x 100m relay round 1 - 12.45pm

Men’s 1500m final - 1.10pm

Women’s hammer throw final - 7pm

Men’s pole vault final - 7.10pm

Women’s 400m hurdles final - 7.30pm

Women’s 800m final - 7.45pm

Men’s 5000m final - 8.10pm

Men’s 400m hurdles final - 8.45pm

Men’s 200m final - 9.18pm

Women’s 200m final - 9.44pm

Sunday 7 August