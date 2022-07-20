Jake Wightman wins Britain’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships as his dad commentates.

The 28-year-old Jake Wightman won the 1500m gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, finishing ahead of the current Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten.

The Scottish athlete took the title in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of both Ingebrigsten and Spain’s Mohamed Katir.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wightman, who is part of the Power of 10 atheltics organisation, was Britain’s first runner to win the 1500m since Steve Cram 39 years ago.

Wightman was cheered on, not just by the crowds in the stadium, but my his father Geoff who was in the in-stadium commentator.

Here is all you need to know about Jake Wightman...

Who is Jake Wightman?

Wightman was born in Nottingham, England, before moving to Linlithgow, Scotland, as a child.

He was the 2013 European Junior Champion. Five years later, Wightman went on to set the Scottish record for 1000 metres with a time of 2 minutes 16.27 seconds.

Wightman enjoyed his medal ceremony last night after winning gold

The now 28-year-old attended Loughborough University and at the 2020 Diamond League in Monaco, Wightman broke the Scottish record for the 1500m with a time of 3 minutes 29.47 seconds.

His recent success at the 2022 World Athletics Championships is his best result to date. Wightman has previously won the European and Commonwealth bronze but only came 10th at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

At the last World Athletics Championships in 2019 Wightman came in fifth.

Who is Jake Wightman’s father, Geoff?

Geoff is a former marathon runner and now a commentator for athletic events.

He previously ran a marathon in 2 hours 13 minutes at his peak and is now coach to his son. Wightman Sr competed at the Commonwealth Games in 1990 and has described his son as ‘meticulous’.

“I’ve been watching his races for all his life, since he started as a little kid in primary school and to come through and win a global title here of all places,” he said.

“The main thing is it made up for the Olympics.

“You only get one shot in four years. So I’m very proud, very proud. He’s putting in a lot of hard work”

What was said after he won gold?

Speaking to the press after winning gold, Jake Wightman said: “Dad can be a bit of a robot on the mic sometimes, some people say robot, some say professional.

“I hope he broke that down today. It will be interesting to watch it back. My mum was in tears, at least someone was crying.

“I didn’t hear him, hopefully that’s because he was a bit emotional. One of the first things he said was ‘get ready for Commies now’

“I’m 28 now, I don’t know how many more opportunities I will get to do this and I hope there is a lot more to come.

“I need to make the most of it. It’s important to hit the milestone like this seven, eight-year-old me would never have believed.

“There are so many people who have helped me get to this point. My dad has coached me since I was 14 or 15. Every club coach from Edinburgh, Loughborough Uni, British Athletics have all played part.”

Wightman’s former club, Edinburgh Athletic Club, congratulated their former runner on Facebook, who posted: “Congratulations to Jake Wightman superb performance CHAMPION OF THE WORLD at 1500m in 3:29.23.

“Well done also to coach/Dad Geoff and all the family and support team.