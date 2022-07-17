The World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States, began on Friday (15 July), with track and field stars from all over the globe taking part.
But how can I watch the events unfold on TV and what is the schedule?
Here’s what you need to know.
How can I watch the World Athletics Championships on TV?
The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.
There is a seven hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Oregon.
The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with many of the events being shown live on BBC One after midnight.
What is the TV schedule?
The TV schedule for the Championships is as follows:
Sunday, 17 July:
13:50-16:45 - BBC One
18:30-23:00 - BBC iPlayer
Monday, 18 July:
01:00-04:30 - BBC One
13:45-17:00 - BBC Two
17:00-19:30 - BBC Two
19:30-21:00 - BBC Three
Tuesday, 19 July:
00:55-04:25 - BBC One
Wednesday, 20 July:
01:10-04:40 - BBC One
Thursday, 21 July:
01:20-04:50 - BBC One
Friday, 22 July:
01:05-04:35 - BBC One
Saturday, 23 July:
01:05-04:35 - BBC One
18:30-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:30 - BBC Three
Sunday, 24 July:
01:00-04:30 - BBC One
14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - BBC Three
22:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button
01:00-04:30 - BBC One (Monday morning - 25 July)