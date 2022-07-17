The Championships will run from Friday 15 July to Sunday 24 July

The World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States, began on Friday (15 July), with track and field stars from all over the globe taking part.

But how can I watch the events unfold on TV and what is the schedule?

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know.

How can I watch the World Athletics Championships on TV?

The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.

There is a seven hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Oregon.

The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with many of the events being shown live on BBC One after midnight.

What is the TV schedule?

The TV schedule for the Championships is as follows:

Sunday, 17 July:

13:50-16:45 - BBC One

18:30-23:00 - BBC iPlayer

Monday, 18 July:

01:00-04:30 - BBC One

13:45-17:00 - BBC Two

17:00-19:30 - BBC Two

19:30-21:00 - BBC Three

Tuesday, 19 July:

00:55-04:25 - BBC One

Wednesday, 20 July:

01:10-04:40 - BBC One

Thursday, 21 July:

01:20-04:50 - BBC One

Friday, 22 July:

01:05-04:35 - BBC One

Saturday, 23 July:

01:05-04:35 - BBC One

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-21:30 - BBC Three

Sunday, 24 July:

01:00-04:30 - BBC One

14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

20:00-21:00 - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - BBC Three

22:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button