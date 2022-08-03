Daryll Neita will be hoping to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games

One of the most anticipated events of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is fast approaching.

With athletics and para athletics events in full swing, all eyes have turned to the track and field in Birmingham.

Some of the most talented athletes in the world will be aiming to write their name into the history books at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium - and one of the first landmarks of the athletics schedule sees the final of the 100m sprint.

Akani Simbine of Team South Africa is the favourite to win gold at the Commonwealth Games (getty images)

What date are the 100m finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The men’s and women’s 100m finals will take place on Wednesday 3 August. It will be one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the sporting calendar.

Where will the 100m finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 be held?

The 100m finals will be held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The venue has played host to the opening ceremony of the Games and will also be used for the closing ceremony.

The stadium, which first opened in 1976, has been the home of UK athletics since 2011.

With the new west stand in place, the stadium will be able to hold 18,000 spectators in its permanent configuration, while additional temporary stands will be in place to increase the overall attendance to 30,000.

What time are the 100m finals for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

On Wednesday 3 August, men and women will compete in a semi-final sprint which will determine who qualifies for the 100m finals.

Here is a full list of all the key events you need to watch out for.

Semi-Finals

Men’s 100m semi-final - 7.10pm

Women’s 100m semi-final - 7.35pm

Finals

Men’s 100m final - 9.30pm

Women’s 100m final - 9.45pm

Who are the favourites to win gold in the men’s 100m final for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

In the men’s 100m, the outstanding favourite is reigning Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine. The South African, who also won silver in the 4x100m relay on the Gold Coast, has odds of 8/11 to win gold according to bookmakers Bet365.

The second favourite is Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya who won gold in the African Championships in 2022 for both the 100m sprint and the 4x100m relay.

Who are the favourites to win gold in the women’s 100m final for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

In the women’s 100m, the clear favourite to win gold is Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

The 30-year-old has won gold in the 100m and 200m in both the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She is expected to continue her dominance and Sky Bet are offering odds as low as 1/8 for her to win gold.

The second favourite in this race is Daryll Neita of Team England who has odds of 10/1 to win gold in this race. Neita will be aiming to put on a strong performance in the absence of Dina Asher-Smith.

How to watch 100m finals