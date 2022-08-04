Peacock comedy crime series Code 404 starring Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays returns for season three this month

Code 404 is a comedy crime series set in the near future which follows a pair of detectives as they take on murder cases across London.

The series was created by Sam Myer, Tom Miller, and Daniel Peak, who has written for Not Going Out and Horrible Histories

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest season of the Code 404 has just been released in the UK - but how can you watch it, what is it about, and will there be another season? Here is everything you need to know:

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays in Code 404

What is Code 404 about?

Code 404 follows detective duo Roy Carver and John Major - when Major is killed Carver is left devastated.

However, thanks to AI technology, Major is brought back from the dead and the pair work together once again.

But it quickly becomes apparent that the reanimated Major does not quite live up to the reputation of his living predecessor, causing a rift between him and Carver.

Season three finds both detectives put on limited duties pending an investigation into their last case.

Feeling frustrated with their position, both detectives set out to prove themselves once again.

Following the murder of a police officer from the Special Investigations Unit, the detectives take on the case, hoping that it will offer them a chance at redemption.

As they probe deeper into the case it becomes apparent that they are on the tail of a sick serial killer, and that they may be the next target.

As more lives are put at risk, Carver and Major must put aside their disagreements and work together to bring down the killer.

Who is in the cast of Code 404 season 3?

Stephen Graham returns as DI Roy Carver. Graham is a well-known actor who will be recognised for his roles in hit TV shows Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, and This Is England ‘86, ‘88, and ‘90.

He has also starred in many big budget and independent films including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Snatch, Boiling Point, Gangs of New York, and The Irishman.

Daniel Mays is also back as DI John Major. Mays has starred in gritty crime films The Bank Job and The Firm as well as TV shows including Line of Duty, Des, and Mr Biggs.

Daniel Mays as supercop John Major in Code 404

Other cast members include:

Rosie Cavaliero as DCS Dennett

Anna Maxwell Martin as Kelly Major

Amanda Payton as Dr. Alison Parfit

Michelle Greenidge as DS Judith Papastathopoulos

Richard Gadd as Liam Cleasby

When is the release date of Code 404 season 3?

Code 404 season three was released on streaming service Peacock in the US on 4 August.

Season three is available on Sky Comedy and NOW from Thursday 4 August.

The first episode of the season will air on Sky Comedy at 9pm with the second episode following at 9.30pm.

Later episodes will air at the same time weekly - there are six 30-minute episodes in the season.

All episodes are also available to watch on NOW today.

Unfortunately, Code 404 is not available to watch on Netflix.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 4 of Code 404?

Code 404 has not been officially renewed for a fourth season yet, but the latest season has only just been released, so that is to be expected.