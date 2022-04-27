The 19-year old rapper Bhad Bhabie shot to fame after appearing on US daytime talk show Dr. Phil

Bhad Bhabie has boasted about making $52 million (£39m) on the subscription platform OnlyFans, in an Instagram post.

In response to doubters, the US rapper and internet personality showed off her subscription receipts with the caption: “Go cry about it b****h”.

Bhabie - real name Danielle Bregoli - shot to fame in 2016 after her memorable ‘Cash Me Outside’, catchphrase on the Dr Phil show went viral.

The teenager has gone on to build a successful music career, becoming the youngest female rapper to ever feature on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single These Heaux.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bhad Bhabie.

Who is Bhad Bhabie?

Bhabie is a 19-year old rapper and internet personality from Boynton Beach Florida. Her real name is Danielle Bregoli, but she is mostly known by her stage name.

In 2016, her mum, Barbara, took her on the Dr. Phil show because she was fearful of her daughter’s new look. Bhabie rose to fame after appearing in the episode, with her catchphrase, “cash me outside, how bout dah?” becoming a popular meme.

Since being on the Dr. Phil show, Bhabie has made a name for herself as a talented rapper, becoming the youngest female rapper to ever feature on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single These Heaux and no longer just wants to be remembered for her meme.

Speaking to TMZ, Bhadie said: “It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl who got famous for being on Dr Phil and saying some crazy s***.’ No, that’s not how I feel.

“Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me some s*** like that. Like, there’s way more things.

“Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi Bich’ girl, the girl who got a f***ing million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f***ing $50m (£39m) on OnlyFans.”

What is Bhad Bhabie’s net worth?

In 2021, Forbes Magazine reported that the 19-year old was worth $20 million.

However, Billboard reported that after Bhabie joined the platform OnlyFans, she made $1 million in just six hours.

Bhadie took to Instagram on Tuesday (26 April), to show proof of her new found wealth to her 16.3 million followers.

The image shows the receipts of her subscriptions so far, totalling over $52m, alongside the caption: “Go cry about it b****h.”

When did Bhad Bhabie join OnlyFans?

Bhadie announced her plans to join the platform before her birthday in February 2021.

She officially joined OnlyFans on 26 March 2021 just six days after the rapper’s 18th birthday.

She shared news of her OnlyFans account on Twitter, posting: “Got tired of u asking, so f**k it. But if imma do it, imma do it wild and crazy as f**k. Give it 2 weeks and we break the internet.”

It’s reported that she made $1 million during her first six hours on the streaming platform, setting a new record.