Ms Kenyon was seen getting into a van that was travelling to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.

A man arrested by police searching for a missing woman is said to be known to her.

Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning, Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Kenyon.

Searches were continuing on Tuesday (26 April) at a rural beauty spot.

Police officers assisted by mountain rescue team members and fire crews are combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

Gisburn Forest is said to be the largest wooded area in the county – measuring more than 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres, or more than 4.6 square miles) – and is popular with walkers and cyclists.

When was Katie last seen?

Police say at about 9.30am on Friday a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.

She has not been seen since.

Her white Ford Fiesta was dropped off at a house in Todmorden Road in Burnley with her belongings, her family said.

Her sister, Sarah Kenyon, writing on Facebook said: “It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone.

“This is breaking us all and we are all so greatly appreciated for everyone’s help.”

Katie is described as white, 33, 5ft 9in, with shoulder length strawberry blond/ginger highlighted hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt/jacket and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.

A number of lines of inquiry are being followed as searches are under way in the rural area with assistance from firefighters and mountain rescue team members.

Police issued a photograph of the silver Transit van – found in Burnley – as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Has anyone been arrested?

Lancashire Police said a man, aged 50, from Burnley has been arrested in connection with their investigation and is currently helping police with inquiries.

The force said the man arrested was known to Katie.

Detectives have been granted a further 36 hours to question the man on suspicion of kidnap.

Police have issued a picture of the van as the hunt for missing Katie Kenyon continues.

What have police said?

The force appealed for information or dashcam footage for anyone who was in the area of Bolton by Bowland or has seen Ms Kenyon or the transit van.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Katie’s disappearance is out of character and her family are understandably very worried.

“We are doing all we can to try and find her and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, however insignificant you may think it is, to come forward and contact us.

“I would especially like to hear from anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland or the surrounding area and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Did you see a woman matching Katie’s description, either alone or with a man?

“Did you see the silver transit van or might you have dashcam footage which shows it.

“While we have arrested someone in connection with our investigation, I am very much keeping an open mind as to what has happened and I have a team of officers and staff working hard to try and find Katie and return her to her family.

“You could help with that so please do come forward and speak to us as your information could prove crucial.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1