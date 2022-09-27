The singer has built a safe room in a new house as well as installed security cameras at the property

Kerry Katona, 42, has just moved into a luxurious new home which she has shown off in a new YouTube video.

The Atomic Kitten singer, who previously lived in Cheshire, has explained that she felt she needed to leave her former home due to safety concerns.

The new home is her family’s third in three years and has extra measures such as a panic room and security cameras.

In the video Kerry’s daughter Heidi asks her mother if a room with a metal door is a “safe room” to which she replies “yeah”.

In the video, Kerry said: “Another house move. As you all know, I had my car stolen and we’ve not been able to settle.

“Now we’re moving, but not too far away. I’m not going to say where we’re going or where I’m living but we’re moving again.”

One of the cars that was stolen belongs to Ryan Mahoney, Kerry’s finance - it was a Mercedes C63S.

Kerry’s own vehicle (a blue Range Rover worth £110,000) was also taken from the previous property when she was out of the house shopping.

In her YouTube video she explained that she has plans to move the family to Spain in the future, but she hopes they will stay in their new home for a “long period”.

The house also includes a cinema, a large garden and a home gym.

Kerry has five children: Lilly-Sue McFadden, Molly Marie McFadden, Maxwell Mark Croft, Heidi Elizabeth Croft and Dylan-Jorge Rose Kay.

Kerry was one third of the 2000s pop group Atomic Kitten.

The singer turned influencer was a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten - a popular 2000s band who formed in 1998.

She also gained fame by appearing on the third season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here - which she won and was crowned the first queen of the jungle.

Her TV fame grew when she won runner up on Celebrity Big Brother season 8.

