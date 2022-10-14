The former rugby ace married the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall in July 2011

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall reportedly spent £12,000 on his stag do before he married Royal Family member Zara Philips.

He was pictured downing cans of beer in the hotel pool and supping from a carafe of wine during the alcohol-fueled weekend in Florida.

Mike was joined by ten friends on the trip, which featured a heavy drinking session at LIV nightclub inside the fashionable Fontainebleau hotel.

Mike Tindall during a Battle of the Balls fundraiser football match between Gloucester City Legends and Rugby for Heroes. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

According to reports in The Daily Mail at the time, Mike put his bank card behind the bar and spent £12,000 on items, including a £508 bottle of vintage Perrier-Jouët Brut Millésime and a Dom Perignon Rose 1996 costing £859.

The list also included ten bottles of vodka, ten bottles of tequila, a bottle of sambuca and 34 cans of Red Bull energy drink.

The rugby ace, 43, married the Princess Royal ’s daughter and the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall in July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

The pair met during England’s Rugby World Cup-winning campaign in Australia in 2003 after Zara’s cousin Prince Harry introduced them to each other at a bar in Sydney.

Buckingham Palace announced the engagement between the rugby player and the “love of his life” in December 2010.

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips after their Royal wedding at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old was seen at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in June and accompanied Zara at Westminster Hall as the Queen’s coffin was brought from Buckingham Palace to lie in state and at the funeral.

He recently admitted that he “hates” wearing medals on his clothing, following confusion about how he earned them.

People have questioned whether Mike has served in the military, but he addressed the comments in an episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby , which he hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

If Mike Tindall joins the cast of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2022, it would make him the first member of the royal family to be a contestant on the show.

He has reportedly signed up for the next series of the ITV programme as it returns to Australia.

A source spoke to The Sun about Mike’s reported deal: "It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations."

"He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch," the insider added.