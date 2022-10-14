Queen Maxima explained the threats meant her daughter ‘can’t really go out’

Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia has had to leave her student accommodation in Amsterdam after fears about her security.

The 18-year-old heir to the Dutch throne began studying in the city in September, but has had to return to her parent’s royal residence in The Hague after growing concerns that she might become a target for organised crime gangs.

During a state visit to Sweden, a visibly emotional Queen Maxima explained the threats meant her daughter could “hardly leave the house”. Whilst the Dutch Prime Minister has described the news as “terrible”.

So who is Princess Catharina-Amalia and why has she had to leave her student accomodation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia?

Princess Catharina-Amalia is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and heir to the Dutch throne. The 18-year-old’s official title is Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria, Princess of Orange.

Despite being heir, Amalia attended a public primary school and spent her most recent summer holiday working at a beach bar in The Hague. She has talked openly about her mental health, sharing that she sometimes visits a therapist and has expressed support for LGBT issues.

The Princess began studying a bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics at the University of Amsterdam in September, leaving her parent’s home and moving into an apartment which she shared with other students.

In 2021, she made headlines around the world after she wrote to the Dutch Prime Minister waving her right to a personal income of £1.4 million following her 18th birthday, saying it would make her feel “uncomfortable”.

Reported by NOS, the heir to throne said: “On 7 December 2021 I will be 18 and, according to the law, receive an allowance, I find that uncomfortable as long as I do not do anything for it in return, and while other students have a much tougher time of it, particularly in this period of coronavirus.”

Why has she been moved out of her student accommodation?

Princess Amalia had started studying at the University of Amsterdam in September and was living in an apartment alongside other students. However, she has had to return to her parent’s Huis ten Bosch residence in The Hague after growing concerns that she might become a target for organised crime gangs.

What are the threats against the Princess?

The Princess began university in September with a heavy security presence after her name and that of Prime Minister Rutte had been overheard during surveillance of organised crime gangs. Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius reassured members of the public on Twitter tweeting: “I guarantee our security services work extremely hard day and night to ensure her safety.”

Drug-related crime has been steadily growing in the Netherlands. In a report by the Irish Times, Yesilgöz-Zegerius acknowledged that it was “a fundamental problem”. Adding: “Journalists, politicians and public figures are under increasing pressure because they want to keep doing their jobs despite the criminals. Those involved are ruthless. They aim to undermine all the freedoms we stand for in our open society.”

What has the Dutch Royal Family said?

During a state visit to Sweden, King Willem-Alexander described the situation as “really very difficult” whilst a visibly emotional Queen Maxima explained the threats meant her daughter “can’t really go out”.

Reported by EuroNews, the Queen said: “She hasn’t left the house. That means she doesn’t live in Amsterdam, she can’t really go out. The consequences are very difficult for her. This is not a student life for her.”

The Prime Minister Mark Rutte commented on the threats on Dutch public television NOS saying: “This is terrible news, for her... Everyone involved is doing everything possible to make sure she is safe.”