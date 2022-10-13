Truss was visiting the monarch at Buckingham Palace for her weekly audience with the King

Truss was visiting the monarch as part of her first weekly audience with the King. A clip released by the Palace captured the meeting, with Truss being escorted into the room by the King’s equerry, Major Johnny Thompson.

The remarks have received quite a reaction on social media, with many finding the King’s comments sum up the current mood of the British public.

Truss has had a turbulent few weeks for a new PM, from the mini-budget causing the British Pound to drop to its lowest levels against the US Dollar, to soaring mortgage rates seeing companies pull deals and the Bank of England increasing its interest rate to cope with the cost of living crisis.

So, what exactly did King Charles say to Liz Truss and what has the reaction been? Here’s everything you need to know.

King Charles and Prime Minister Liz Truss during their first meeting at Buckingham Palace in London on September 9, 2022 (Pic: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

What did King Charles say to Liz Truss?

The meeting, which took place at a reception room in Buckingham Palace was one of the PM’s first audiences with the King. Truss had already endured a tough round of PM questions in parliament over the mini-budget, proposed tax cuts and concerns around cuts to public services.

When the PM entered the room, King Charles’ Equerry announced her saying: “Prime minister, Your Majesty.” Truss stepped forward to greet the King, bowing and telling him: “Your Majesty, great to see you again.”

With a smile the King asked Truss: “Back again?” adding after Truss’ reply: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway”

Why was Liz Truss visiting King Charles?

Truss was visiting King Charles as part of her weekly audience with the King. The Prime Minister will meet with the reigning monarch once a week when Parliament is in session to discuss government matters.

The meeting is one-to-one and is held in an audience room at Buckingham Palace. Whilst the monarch must always remain politically neutral, these meetings are an important opportunity to discuss any outstanding issues.

The Queen held a weekly audience with all of her PM’s, her late Majesty oversaw 15 during her reign. One of her last public duties was accepting Truss’s request to form a government after winning the Tory Leadership Contest on 6 September, the Queen passed away just two days later.

What has the reaction been?

There has been a strong reaction to the King’s comments on Twitter, with many users finding the King’s reaction reflects the current mood of the British public.

SNP MP John Nicolson shared footage of the incident along with a caption that read: “King Charles speaks for us all. “You’re back again. Dear oh dear. Well anyway…. “ At least he won’t have to endure her for long.”

Whilst University of Oxford Lecturer Dr Jennifer Cassidy described it as “A scene straight from the Office”.

In an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the comment was made as an “empathetic statement”.

Ferrari replied: “When one says ‘dear, dear’, it’s not a message of support, is it?”