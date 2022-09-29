Chloe Madeley became a mother for the first time after the birth of her daughter on 10 August

Chloe Madeley admits that she thought she “would never feel sexy again” after giving birth, as she details her postpartum journey.

The 35-year-old daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, 35, is married to former rugby union player James Haskell.

The couple, who live in London, welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell, via C-section on 10 August.

Now six weeks after the birth, Chloe has shown off her post-partum body and opened up about her pregnancy.

Chloe Madeley showed her post-partum body to her Instagram followers. (Image: Instagram/Chloe Madeley)

The fitness guru took to Instagram and shared snaps of herself at 40 weeks pregnant, as well as one-two weeks and three-four weeks after.

Chloe revealed the challenges she faced after giving birth and said she was worried that she would never feel sexy again.

She said: "The bleeding and the breast leakage can get so tiresome that you cry because you just want to sit with nothing on for a few minutes!

"You can’t ever imagine feeling sexy again.

"Sometimes you just sit and stare even though you have a f**k ton of work to do."

England rugby international James Haskell and Chloe Madeley. (Photo GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Chloe added: "You look at other women in nice normal clothes and rocket launch into undiluted envy. F**k it, jealousy. I’m jealous ok."

She also reflected on her fitness progress and shared her workout plan with her followers saying that she was “slowly building back up to strength, fitness and nutritional health”.

Chloe said: “Towards the end of my pregnancy, from about week 37, I stopped training. While my pelvic floor remained strong throughout my pregnancy, it was actually overactive and as I wanted a vaginal birth, I decided to step away from lifting and PF exercises altogether.

Chloe Madeley with dad Richard Madeley. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“When I was discharged from hospital after an emergency C-Section, I was green lit 5-10minute daily walks and encouraged to climb a set of stairs once a day, for two weeks.

Now in week six, her “incision finally stopped aching” and she has started body weight and balance exercises.

