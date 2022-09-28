The American actress celebrated her 50th birthday on September 27

Gwyneth Paltrow has marked her 50th birthday by sharing a naked photo with her fans.

On Tuesday, the Goop founder and actress stripped down to her birthday suit and posed nude wearing gold body paint.

The images were shared on Paltrow’s Instagram, and the Goop account also posted the pictures alongside the caption: “There are birthday suits, and then there are *birthday suits*. Happy 50th birthday, GP.”

The post has over 500,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans and celebrity friends of the star.

Gwyneth Paltrow has marked her 50th birthday by sharing a naked photo with her fans. (Picture: @Goop/Instagram)

Martine McCutcheon wrote: "If this is 50 then I can’t wait! What a woman you are! Thank you for sharing so much of what you’ve learned with us - You make women feel good and have empowered so many.

"What an inspiration you are! Lots of love from Blighty @gwynethpaltrow You rock!"

Paltrow’s long-time friend and Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon approved of the post, saying: “Oh YES to this!”

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby wrote: "Happy birthday" along with a birthday cake and love heart emoji.

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)