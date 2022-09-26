Following the opening of Don’t Worry Darling at cinema, KiKi Layne took to Instagram to reveal that many of her scenes were cut from the final edit of the Olivia Wilde film

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling opened in cinemas this weekend, after months of drama surrounding the filming and promotions for the film.

KiKi Layne, 30, from Cincinnati, took to Instagram over the weekend, to reveal that she was cut from “most of the movie,” along with co-star Ari’el Stachel, 31.

The actress, who plays Margaret in the film, said that despite being cut, “everything happens for a reason”, as she developed a budding romance with co-star, Ari’el.

Don’t Worry Darling’s KiKi Layne says she’s ‘thriving’ with her new man despite being cut from most of the movie. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

She uploaded a short clip of the pair in their 1950s-style costume, giggling as well as two other photos taken on set.

KiKi captioned the post, writing: “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel .”

“They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. Love you Ari.❤️❤️❤️❤️”

She then hashtagged the post: “#GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan and #EverythingHappensforaReason“

Ari’el commented: “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright.

“I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now ❤️❤️❤️”

KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel attend the Public Theater's 2021 annual Gala at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Whilst another Don’t Worry Darling co-star, Gemma Chan, replied with a heart emoji.

Costume designer Arienna Phillips, also commented: “I was witness to your sweet ❤️”

Ari’el posted similar on-set photos with KiKi to his own Instagram page, writing: “This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her. @dontworrydarling #dontworrydarling ”

Kiki Layne did not attend the ”Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, with the rest of the cast. (L-R) Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The actress replied to the post, saying: “Grateful that God brought us together here.”

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a married couple, who live in a neighbourhood where all is not as it seems.

KiKi and Ari’el play Margaret and Ted, neighbours of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the mysterious neighbourhood.