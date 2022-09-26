Sadie Sink donned a number of items from the collection at a shoot at The Ranch in Montauk, New York

Sadie Sink cuts a stylish figure in images released to promote Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter collection.

The Stranger Things star, 20, from Texas, has similar values to the fashion designer, 51, who champions not using animal products.

Free from leather, fur and feathers, Stella’s collection celebrates the life and work of American artist Frank Stella.

Stella McCartney is a the daughter of English singer Paul McCartney and the late American photographer and animals rights activist Linda McCartney. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Stella collaborated with her long time friend and photographer Theo Wenner for the first time to capture Sadie donning items from the collection at The Ranch in Montauk, New York.

The Ranch, which is a working horse farm and gallery, features an exclusive exhibit of sculptures by Frank.

Five days ago, Stella asked her 7.1 million Instagram followers to guess who the “new Stella girl is?”.

Sadie Sink attends "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The London-born designer later revealed that the Stranger Things actress would be the one to show off her winter collection.

Stella wrote: “I’m a huge admirer of Sadie’s work. We have so much in common in our love of nature and Earth’s animals, and also a shared sense of empathy and ethics in how we live our lives.”

The Stella McCartney Winter 2022 collection has a range of clothes and coats, featuring prints, patterns and palettes from Frank’s artistic archive.

Sadie poses by The Grand Cascapedia, one of Frank’s sculptures, as she wears tailoring reinterpreted from Frank’s 1994 Spectralia print.

The actress then looks to be having fun as she shows off a responsibly sourced viscose midi dress from the collection, which is also reinterpreted from the Spectralia print.

Sadie, who is vegan herself, also teamed the Stella McCartney Winter 2022 vegan Frayme small puffy shoulder bag , with a tonal recyclable chain.

The bag, which is available in blue and purple and costs £1235, is crafted from a solvent-free vegan alternative to animal leather.

Elsewhere, the 20-year-old actress beams in a velvet denim sweetheart top , which is priced at £675 and made with organic cotton.

The long-sleeve top is styled with a pair of workwear trousers and a belt, as he poses with a horse.

Also available in the collection is a pair of Falabella Pins glasses which were made with bio-acetate frames and bio-lenses using natural, renewable materials.

Explaining bio-acetate to her followers, Stella wrote: “Bio-acetate uses over 68% organic carbon content from wood and cotton seeds alongside plant-based plasticisers – minimising our use of petroleum.”