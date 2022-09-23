Halloween is right around the corner and one couple have made headlines with their impressive Stranger Things decor.

A Stranger Things Halloween display, which depicts a scene from the Netflix hit series, has gone viral on Tikok.

Chicago-based couple Aubrey and Dave Appel, who run the TikTok account @HorrorProps, have gone viral for their Stranger Things decor, which relates to a scene from season four of the series.

They have recreated the scene which sees Max Mayfield levitate at her brother’s grave as she attempts to fight Vecna.

In a bid to save her from Vecna’s grasp, Max’s friends play her favourite song - the 1980s hit Running Up the Hill by Kate Bush.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things Season 4 (Netflix)

The couple who learned how to craft a realistic-looking Max by watching YouTube said the figure is made from items like pool noodles and is weighted to look as realistic as possible.

A TikTok showing off the decoration has racked up more than 13.6 million views, and people have started showing up at the house to see the impressive display.

Dave, 36, told NBC: “When people started showing up at our house early ... they were like, ‘We saw you on TikTok. How is she up there?’”

The video has since sparked numerous comments, with many wanting to know how they created the display.

One person wrote: “I need to know how she’s up there!”

Another said: “I will live in the upside down for the tutorial.”

A third came up with a theory, saying: “I’m guessing a fishin line from the top of the house to a tree.”

In the interview with NBC, Dave revealed that the figure is “really floating and is just like you see in the video,” but did not reveal the secret behind it.

“Knowing the secret is a lot of the fun of it,” he told the news outlet.

Netflix themselves commented on the post saying: “#001 fan for sure.”

It even attracted the attention of The Fallon Tonight show account, which said: “This is amazing!”

The Appels describe themselves as “Home Haunters,” and their Tik Tok page is dedicated to making intricate Halloween displays.

They have shared numerous videos of other Stranger Things-inspired decorations, including Vecna’s lair and the grandfather clock.

The cast of “Stranger Things” attends season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Stranger Things has become one of the most talked about shows since it first dropped on Netflix in 2016.

The first seven episodes of season 4 were released on 27 May 2022, while the second set of two episodes was released on 1 July 2022.

The fifth and final instalment of the series has been announced and is expected to release in 2024.

Prior to the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things dropping on Netflix, the Duffer brothers wrote an open letter to fans about the show.

They wrote: “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but - as you’ll see for yourselves - we are now hurtling toward our finale.