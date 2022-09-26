Just months after celebrating their 10th anniversary, Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria have welcomed their seventh child

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced the birth of their seventh child, just months after celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The yoga instructor, 38, shared the news with her 974,000 Instagram followers alongside a beautiful video showing the newest member of their family.

Newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin can be seen just moments after birth as well as meeting her brothers and sisters in the sweet montage.

Hilaria captioned the post, writing: “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (Getty images)

She explained that their daughter arrived on Thursday 2 September weighing 6lbs 13oz, adding that they are both “happy and healthy.”

Alec Balwin and Hilaria met by chance while both dining separately at New York’s Pure food and wine restaurant. The vegan restaurant was owned by Sarma Melngailis and was the focus of Netflix original ‘Bad Vegan’.

Hilaria told The New York Times that on the night they met Alec took her hand and said “I must know you”.

To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, Hilaria posted a throwback picture of the couple.

She captioned it: "10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings, Happy anniversary Alec."

The couple, who have been together since 2012, are parents to María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, eight, and sons Rafael Thomas, six, Leonardo Ángel Charles, five, Romeo Alejandro David, three, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their six children (Getty images)

Ireland Baldwin (Getty images)

Alec is also father to Ireland Baldwin, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria announced her pregnancy news back in March 2022 - a few months after the fatal shooting her husband Alec was involved in whilst filming for the movie Rust.