Gareth Southgate has an array of options to choose from ahead of the opening game at Qatar

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is rapidly approaching and Gareth Southgate will soon be choosing his starting line-up for the opening game in Qatar.

The England manager has an extremely strong group to call upon heading into the tournament with the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukaya Saka all entering the World Cup at the top of their game.

However, one of the more problematic areas for Southgate to consider could be the left back position and England were dealt a further blow with Chelsea’s Ben Chillwell and Leicester’s James Justin both being ruled out of the tournament in Qatar through injury.

With that in mind we have taken a look at the potential left back options for England in Qatar and the players in the running to compete at this year’s World Cup.

Who will start at left back for England?

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw played a key role in Euro 2020 (Getty Images)

England’s most experienced and viable option for the World Cup is likely to be Manchester United left back Luke Shaw.

The 27-year-old has represented England on 23 occasions and played an integral role last year for the Three Lions during Euro 2020 - making three assists on the road to the final.

Southgate rewarded Shaw with a starting spot in the final against Italy in Euro 2020 and he rose to the occasion by scoring his first ever international goal. The Three Lions narrowly missed out on European glory after a penalty shoot out loss.

Shaw entered Euro 2020 at the top of his game but has struggled to replicate that form for Manchester United in recent seasons. The 27-year-old spent large periods of last season sidelined by injury and has been very inconsistent for Erik Ten Hag this campaign.

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier is capable of playing at right back and left back (Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier has been in immense form for the Magpies this season and looks nailed on to win a place in the England squad for a third consecutive international tournament.

The 32-year-old became the first signing of the new Saudi regime on Tyneside in January 2022 and has been a catalyst for the club’s turnaround in fortunes.

Tripper has featured in every single game for the Magpies this season and has recorded an impressive four assists whilst also scoring on one occasion. At the time of writing Newcastle United have the joint best defence in the Premier League - having conceded just 11 goals and the 32-year old has played a key part in changing the culture of the club as the captain.

Although Trippier has played exclusively at right back for the Magpies this season, he is no stranger to filling in one the left hand side as he proved in England’s opening victory over Croatia in Euro 2020.

Southgate has an abundance of exciting options to choose from at right back such as Kyle Walker, Ben White and Trent Alexander Arnold so there is the possibility that Trippier will fill in on the left to accommodate one of those.

However, it largely depends on Walker’s race to get fit and at the moment Trippier enters the tournament as England’s most in form right back.

Trippier has represented England on 37 occasions and his most memorable moment was a free kick against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Dan Burn

Dan Burn has been a key player for Newcastle this season. (Getty Images)

The second Newcastle player on this list is another multi-faceted player in Dan Burn.

The Blyth born defender stands at a mammoth height of 6ft6 and isn’t the typical build of a left sided defender. However, throughout the course of his career at both Brighton and Newcastle he has proven that he can play both in the centre back position and as a left back.

Burn may not provide the creativity and flair which some left backs offer but his strong organisation skills and positional sense has made him an ever present for the Magpies throughout the campaign.

Burn also joined Newcastle United in January 2022 and has proven a key component in transforming Eddie Howe’s side from relegation strugglers to European contenders.

The Blyth born defender is yet to represent the England national team but has certainly made a strong case for himself this campaign.

Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon has been rejuvenated at Tottenham since the appointment of Antonio Conte. (Getty Images)

Ryan Sessegnon burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old in 2016 and within a year of making his debut for Fulham the young left back became one of the most sought after youngsters in world football.

Following Fulham’s relegation to the Championship in 2019, Sessegnon completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur but has taken some time to settle in North London after suffering a series of injuries.

However, following the appointment of Antonio Conte last season, Sessegnon has reemerged as a first team regular for the North London club and has often been deployed as a left wing back.

Sessegnon - still only 22 is still on for the future and he has an abundance of experience for England at youth level with 49 appearances.

He is undoubtedly a player that Southgate will be very familiar with from his experience coaching England’s under 21-side and could fit into Southgates system well due to his experience of playing in a 5 man defence.

Sessegnon is yet to appear for the Three Lions but will be aiming to gatecrash this year’s tournament after a series of steady performances for Spurs.

Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace has made two appearances for England. (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is the second youngest option at left back for Southgate and unlike a few of his competitors Mitchell has already been capped on two occasions for the Three Lions.

The 23-year-old defender is a product of the Crystal Palace youth system and was handed his debut by former England manager Roy Hodgson during his time as Eagles boss.