France beat England 2-1 to reach semi-final while Morocco become first African country to reach this stage of a World Cup

Morocco have become the first African country to reach the semi-final of a World Cup after they beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s quarter-final clash. A late first-half header from Youssef En-Nesyri was all that was needed to secure Morocco’s pathway in the tournament and they survived a last minute scare when Walid Cheddira was sent off to hold off Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

They will now face France who beat England 2-1 in their quarter-final fixture in Wednesday’s semi-final. France will hope to become the first country for 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups while their opponents will look to create history by becoming the first from their continent to reach a World Cup final.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud secured France’s win over England after Harry Kane was unable to equalise after being awarded a last minute penalty.

France or Morocco will face either Lionel Messi’s Argentina or Luka Modric’s Croatia in Sunday’s final. Here is all you need to know ahead of the second semi-final fixture...

When is France vs Morocco?

The two sides will come together on Wednesday 14 December 2022 and the match is set to kick-off at 7pm GMT. Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium will host the fixture. The stadium, located in Al Khor, was opened in November 2021 and has a capacity of just under 70,000 for the World Cup.

Olivier Giroud scores France’s second goal against England in quarter-final clash

How to watch France vs Morocco

BBC One is set to show the historic fixture between France and Morocco. Coverage will begin on BBC One at 6.30pm ahead of the 7pm kick-off.

How to stream France vs Morocco

BBC Iplayer will be streaming the action for those unable to catch the match on TV. To watch the fixture, fans will need to sign up for a free account with the streaming service.

Team news

The two teams have played each other 11 times before and France have won on seven occasions, Morocco winning once and the two drawing on three occasions. This will be the first time the two sides have come together in a major tournament and their last meeting was a 2-2 draw in an international friendly in 2007.

Morocco could well be without their captain Romain Saiss after he was stretchered off in the 57th minute during the fixture against Portugal. Saiss, who plays for Besiktas, said: “I will try, I don’t know. We will see tomorrow; we will do some exams (tests) to see what kind of injury I have. But I will try my best to be on the pitch. I hope it will be OK.”

They are already missing another central defensive player in Nayef Aguerd after he sustained an injury during the shoot-out win over Spain in the last 16.

France have no suspended players for this semi-final and did not appear to pick-up any injuries during the quarter-final clash against England.

What are the odds?

Odds courtesy of PaddyPower: