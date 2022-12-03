England’s chances of World Cup glory compared to Brazil, France and Spain

The World Cup group stages are over and now the focus quickly switches to the knockout rounds as one defeat will bring dreams of success in Qatar come crashing to the ground.

For England, the tournament has been a largely positive one, with wins over Wales and Iran and a hard-earned draw with the United States leading Gareth Southgate’s men into a last-16 meeting with Senegal . The Three Lions will face a significant test against the Lions of Teranga after they finished in second place in Group A behind the Netherlands.

But just how far could England go and could they live up to the pre-tournament hype that seemed to suggest they are viewed as one of the favourites to win the World Cup? They can not afford to look beyond a sizable test against Senegal on Sunday night - but the start of the knockout stages does give us a chance to assess who are now viewed as favourites for World Cup glory with odds provided by SkyBet.