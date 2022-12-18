The award presentation took place following the conclusion of the penalty shoot-out

Argentina have won the World Cup for a third time.

Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick was not enough for France as Les Bleus lost on penalties following a dramatic match. The result means that Lionel Messi has finally added a World Cup win to the list of honours throughout his illustrious career.

Advertisement

Argentina had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, however the French hit back in the second half forcing the game to extra time. Messi thought he’d won it for his national side after putting them 3-2 up, but Mbappe completed his hat-trick to take the game to penalties.

Inspired by goalkeeper Emi Martinez, Argentina won 4-2 in the shoot-out after France missed two penalties. It sparked scenes of joy among the South American camp.

Advertisement

But what awards were given out during the presentation ceremony after the penalty shoot-out? Here’s what you need to know:

Golden Ball Award

Advertisement

The award given to the best performing player throughout the tournament. It went to Lionel Messi after inspiring his nation to lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy, scoring seven goals and adding three assists.

Golden Boot Award

The award goes to the top scorer in the competition. Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick saw him win the Golden Boot with a total of 8 goals in the tournament.

Advertisement

Golden Glove Award

Advertisement

The award is given to the best goalkeeper in the tournament. Argentina’s Emi Martinez was the winner of the Golden Glove Award, after his penalty shoot-out heroics in the final and also quater-final against the Netherlands.

Young Player Award

The award for the best young player at the World Cup. It was awarded to Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, who plays his club football for Benfica in Europe.

Advertisement

Fair Play Award

Advertisement

The award given to the team with the least yellow or red cards at the tournament. England were the winners of this award, having gone through the group stage without a single yellow card.

What happened in the World Cup final?

After 63 matches and a thrilling month of action, Sunday’s breathless finale was the wildest conclusion anyone could have imagined to the first finals held in the Middle East and Arab world. Messi came to Qatar looking to crown a glittering career by leading Argentina to a third World Cup triumph and managed just that after a staggering 3-3 draw ending in a 4-2 shootout victory against France.

Advertisement

Emiliano Martinez denied Kingsley Coman before Aurelien Tchouameni failed with his effort, with Gonzalo Montiel striking the decider to spark wild celebrations at Lusail Stadium. Messi converted his effort in the shootout having opened the scoring on Sunday with a first-half penalty that was quickly complemented by Angel Di Maria’s fine goal against meek France, only for Mbappe to spark them to life.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina after helping Lionel Messi win the World Cup. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The 23-year-old scored twice in 97 seconds to take match beyond 90 minutes and became the second player to score a final hat-trick when cancelling out what had looked to be an extra-time winner by Argentina’s captain. But this was Messi’s final. This was Messi’s tournament – one that ended with him lifting the trophy aloft at the same ground where they suffered a humiliating loss to Saudi Arabia just 26 days ago.